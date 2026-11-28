Temperatures could drop to 13°C in mountainous regions on Saturday
Abu Dhabi: Rain is expected in parts of the UAE over the next five days, extending into the country’s 55th National Day celebrations, with cloudy skies, rising humidity and the possibility of fog or mist in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, November 28, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, coastal and western areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 27°C and 31°C in inland areas, 26°C and 30°C along the coast and islands, and 19°C and 23°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity is forecast to rise overnight and into Sunday morning in some western areas, with the possibility of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will reach speeds of up to 35km/h at times, while seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday, November 29
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of rain in some eastern, northern and western areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with possible mist formation.
Monday, November 30
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, December 1
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with possible rainfall over the islands and some eastern and northern areas.
Wednesday, December 2
The UAE’s National Day is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a possibility of rainfall in some eastern and northern areas.
Winds are forecast to reach speeds of up to 35km/h throughout the coming four days. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf from Monday to Wednesday and slight in the Oman Sea.