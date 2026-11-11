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Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale: Prices, free entry and how to book

The landmark museum is set to open on December 11, with bookings now available online

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale: Prices, free entry and how to book
Visit Abu Dhabi

Dubai: With less than a month to go until Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens its doors, visitors can now book their tickets online for the much-anticipated museum on Saadiyat Island.

General admission is priced at Dh70, with free and discounted entry available for certain categories of visitors.

Here is everything you need to know about ticket prices, eligibility and how to book.

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How much do Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets cost?

Standard admission costs Dh70 per person, with free entry available for the following categories:

  • Children and teenagers under 18: Free admission. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

  • Senior Emiratis and UAE residents: Free admission for those aged 60 and above.

  • People of Determination: Free admission, with a complimentary companion ticket available at checkout.

  • Students at UAE universities: Free admission with valid student identification. Tickets must be collected from the ticketing desk on the day of the visit.

Who can get discounted tickets?

Reduced admission prices are available for the following categories:

  • UAE-employed educators: Dh35.

  • Fazaa and Esaad cardholders: Dh50.

  • Homat Al Watan members and UAE military personnel: Dh35.

All discounted ticket categories require proof of identification, and tickets must be collected from the museum's ticketing desk on the day of the visit.

How to book Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets

Visitors can book tickets through the museum's official website: guggenheimabudhabi.ae/en

Select your preferred visit date, ticket category and number of visitors before completing the booking.

Where is Guggenheim Abu Dhabi located?

The museum is located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi's cultural district, alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

About Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to become one of the largest museums in the international Guggenheim network.

The museum will focus on modern and contemporary art, particularly works from West Asia, North Africa and South Asia, while also showcasing artists and movements from around the world.

Its distinctive architectural design, featuring a collection of large geometric structures and cone-shaped forms, is expected to become another landmark on Abu Dhabi's cultural waterfront.

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Abu Dhabi

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