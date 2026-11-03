Zayed National Museum launches Calm Room for neurodivergent visitors

Developed in consultation with the neurodivergent community, the Calm Room is designed to support visitors who may experience sensory overload or require a quieter environment. Sensory overload can occur when the brain receives more sensory information than it can comfortably process, leading to feelings of overwhelm or distress. While primarily designed to support neurodivergent visitors, including autistic people and those with sensory processing differences, the Calm Room may also benefit others, including people with ADHD or dementia.