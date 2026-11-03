Zayed National Museum launches Calm Room for neurodivergent visitors

Calm Room offers sensory-friendly space for neurodivergent visitors
Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled its Calm Room, becoming the first museum in the UAE to introduce a dedicated space of this kind for neurodivergent visitors. The launch coincided with the opening of the museum's Accessibility Conference 2026: From Barriers to Belonging – Accessibility in Museum Practices, taking place until November 5.
Developed in consultation with the neurodivergent community, the Calm Room is designed to support visitors who may experience sensory overload or require a quieter environment. Sensory overload can occur when the brain receives more sensory information than it can comfortably process, leading to feelings of overwhelm or distress. While primarily designed to support neurodivergent visitors, including autistic people and those with sensory processing differences, the Calm Room may also benefit others, including people with ADHD or dementia.
Inside, dimmable lighting, calming sounds, sensory kits, fidget tools, a crash mat and other supportive resources allow visitors to adapt the environment to their individual sensory and access needs. Available without advance booking, visitors experiencing sensory overload or feeling overwhelmed can simply ask a member of staff for access.
The museum also announced the Zayed National Museum Accessible Exhibition Design Manual, available in Arabic and English and validated and approved by the UAE Ministry of Family. Developed specifically for museums, the manual is the first of its kind in the Middle East to align international accessibility standards with UAE Universal code and guidelines, providing a framework to support more accessible and inclusive exhibition design.
The Accessibility Conference brings together government leaders, museum professionals, researchers and accessibility specialists from the UAE, regionally and internationally to explore how museums can embed accessibility across their policies, programmes and visitor experiences, moving beyond isolated accommodations towards more inclusive institutional practices.
The three-day programme includes keynote addresses, panel discussions and case studies examining disability inclusion, lived experiences, community collaboration and inclusive museum practices.
Participants also include regional and international museum and accessibility experts. The Calm Room and Accessible Exhibition Design Manual build on Zayed National Museum's wider approach to accessibility, developed in collaboration with People of Determination and community stakeholders. This includes accessible facilities and interpretation, Emirati Sign Language tours, sensory resources and tailored programmes such as Quiet Morning, Al Dhuha Hour, Beyond Sight and Sensory Journeys. As the first cultural institution in the Middle East to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, the museum continues to embed accessibility across its spaces, exhibitions, programmes and visitor experiences.