Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026: Discover UAE's past through rare photos and artefacts

Memory of the Nation pavilion will feature interactive displays documenting UAE history
The National Archives and Library has completed preparations for its “Memory of the Nation” pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026–2027, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the history of the United Arab Emirates and its remarkable journey of transformation and development.
The pavilion aims to strengthen awareness of national identity and highlight the importance of historical photographs and documents in preserving the nation’s collective memory and passing it on to future generations.
Offering an immersive documentary and interactive experience, the pavilion will take festival visitors on a journey through 11 historical stations, showcasing life in the UAE before the discovery of oil, the profound transformations that followed, the establishment of the Union, and the country’s subsequent journey of development, prosperity and achievements across various fields.
Commenting on the participation, Dr Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives and Library, said the institution’s presence at the Sheikh Zayed Festival reflects its commitment to enriching the event with the UAE’s historical and civilisational heritage, while highlighting the remarkable transformations and developmental achievements the country has witnessed under its wise leadership.
He stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to their nation’s history and deep-rooted heritage, while fostering pride in their national identity.
He added that the “Memory of the Nation” pavilion embodies the National Archives and Library’s mission to safeguard the UAE’s national memory, preserve its historical sources and make them accessible to the public. It brings together historical documentation, visual displays and interactive technologies to highlight the role of photographs and documents in recording pivotal milestones in the country’s history and documenting the efforts of the Founding Fathers in building the nation and consolidating its unity.
Dr Al Ali also expressed his appreciation to the “Lest We Forget” initiative, supported by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, the Marine Environment Authority, and individuals who contributed their personal collections to enrich the “Memory of the Nation” pavilion.
He noted that the exhibits represent a selection of the National Archives and Library’s collections, which the institution is committed to preserving, safeguarding and making accessible to future generations. These collections constitute reliable sources of historical information and authentic evidence of the nation’s journey and transformations.
Preserving this heritage, he emphasised, is a national responsibility that deepens historical awareness, connects the past with the present and helps shape a vision for the future.
The “Memory of the Nation” pavilion will allow festival visitors to discover key milestones in the UAE’s history, beginning with life before the discovery of oil and the traditional activities of pearl diving and maritime trade, followed by the discovery of oil, the formation of the Union and the development of the country’s international relations.
The journey will also explore the evolution of education, the advancement of scientific knowledge and the UAE’s national achievements. It will highlight the role played by Emiratis in preserving popular and family heritage, while underscoring the importance of personal collections and oral accounts in documenting the nation’s history and passing it on to future generations.
The pavilion features a carefully curated selection of aerial photographs, historical maps, documents and rare artefacts, alongside interactive presentations introducing visitors to the National Archives and Library’s efforts to restore, digitise and preserve historical photographs and documents.
Visitors will also be able to engage with historical content through digital media and take part in activities that encourage them to reflect on their role in transmitting the UAE’s national memory to future generations.
The journey concludes with a powerful message: the memory of a nation is woven from thousands of stories, photographs and historical records that document its journey. Preserving and sharing this legacy remains fundamental to safeguarding national identity and strengthening the connection between the people of the UAE and their history and heritage.