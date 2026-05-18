How Zayed National Museum is shaping UAE identity through education and engagement

As Director of Learning and Public Engagement Nassra Al Buainain puts it, a museum can tell the story of a community when that community is at its heart. At Zayed National Museum, this is reflected in a visitor-centred approach across all programmes, designed to engage diverse audiences. Learning and relevance underpin this work, with the museum creating meaningful connections through varied forms of interpretation and participation. This is evident in initiatives such as the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, with 80 per cent of staff trained ahead of opening, and in accessibility efforts co-designed with People of Determination, senior citizens and caregivers. Programmes like the monthly Al Dhuha Hour further support inclusive engagement through tailored tours and workshops for seniors and dementia caregivers.