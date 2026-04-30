What to expect at Zayed National Museum’s UAE Armed Forces unity programme

A programme of performances, workshops, tours, and experiences invite audiences to engage
Zayed National Museum has been set to host "The Journey of Unity Through Time," a special programme commemorating the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.
Running from May 6 to 15, the event honours a defining moment in 1976, when the Emirates’ forces have been brought together under one command, a move that helped shape the UAE’s national identity.
The unification has been guided by the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation’s Founding Father, who recognised unity as the foundation of national strength.
At the heart of the programme is a temporary display that traces both the unification of the Armed Forces and the deeper roots of defence in the region.
Artefacts from key archaeological sites such as Hili in Al Ain and Saruq Al Hadid in Dubai have highlighted how early communities developed tools for protection and survival.
Among the objects on show are the Um Fateela or matchlock rifle from the 1800s and a reproduction of a copper alloy sword dating back to around 2000 BCE. Beyond their functional role, these tools have symbolised authority, peace, and social order, linking centuries of craftsmanship and innovation to the UAE’s broader narrative of unity and nation-building.
According to Moaza Matar, director of curatorial and collections management at the museum, the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey.
"This programme brings together photos and objects as well as programming to explore the enduring values of service and shared responsibility. By connecting these themes to the museum’s wider collection, we aim to offer visitors a deeper understanding of how the past continues to inform the present and inspire future generations," said Matar.
Visitors can expect a wide range of public programme designed to bring history to life. Traditional performances such as Al Nadba and Al Azi will be staged, alongside a special performance by Hamad Al Amri on May 6 at 6pm.
On May 7, the Armed Forces Band will take centre stage, joined by oud player Dr. Tariq Al Menhali, whose compositions echo themes of unity and cultural identity.
Moreover, a special aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat will demonstrate the precision and coordination of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.
Additionally, a specially curated Arabic-language tour titled "Guardians of the Land" will offer deeper insights into the role of individuals and communities in safeguarding the nation across generations.
The experience also reinforces the enduring legacy of service, unity, and protection that continue to define the UAE Armed Forces today.
All events under "The Journey of Unity Through Time" are free for museum ticket holders.
On the other hand, Homat Al Watan card holders and their families will receive complimentary entry, while selected tours and experiences will continue until the end of May.
Visitors can find more details on the official website of Zayed National Museum.