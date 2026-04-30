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What to expect at Zayed National Museum’s UAE Armed Forces unity programme

A programme of performances, workshops, tours, and experiences invite audiences to engage

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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‘The Journey of Unity Through Time’ explores the unification of the Armed Forces in 1976
‘The Journey of Unity Through Time’ explores the unification of the Armed Forces in 1976
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Zayed National Museum has been set to host "The Journey of Unity Through Time," a special programme commemorating the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

Running from May 6 to 15, the event honours a defining moment in 1976, when the Emirates’ forces have been brought together under one command, a move that helped shape the UAE’s national identity.

The unification has been guided by the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation’s Founding Father, who recognised unity as the foundation of national strength.

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A closer look at history and heritage

At the heart of the programme is a temporary display that traces both the unification of the Armed Forces and the deeper roots of defence in the region.

Artefacts from key archaeological sites such as Hili in Al Ain and Saruq Al Hadid in Dubai have highlighted how early communities developed tools for protection and survival.

Among the objects on show are the Um Fateela or matchlock rifle from the 1800s and a reproduction of a copper alloy sword dating back to around 2000 BCE. Beyond their functional role, these tools have symbolised authority, peace, and social order, linking centuries of craftsmanship and innovation to the UAE’s broader narrative of unity and nation-building.

‘A defining moment in the nation’s history’

According to Moaza Matar, director of curatorial and collections management at the museum, the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey.

"This programme brings together photos and objects as well as programming to explore the enduring values of service and shared responsibility. By connecting these themes to the museum’s wider collection, we aim to offer visitors a deeper understanding of how the past continues to inform the present and inspire future generations," said Matar.

Performances, music, and aerial displays

Visitors can expect a wide range of public programme designed to bring history to life. Traditional performances such as Al Nadba and Al Azi will be staged, alongside a special performance by Hamad Al Amri on May 6 at 6pm.

On May 7, the Armed Forces Band will take centre stage, joined by oud player Dr. Tariq Al Menhali, whose compositions echo themes of unity and cultural identity.

Moreover, a special aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat will demonstrate the precision and coordination of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

Guided tours and community stories

Additionally, a specially curated Arabic-language tour titled "Guardians of the Land" will offer deeper insights into the role of individuals and communities in safeguarding the nation across generations.

The experience also reinforces the enduring legacy of service, unity, and protection that continue to define the UAE Armed Forces today.

Entry details

All events under "The Journey of Unity Through Time" are free for museum ticket holders.

On the other hand, Homat Al Watan card holders and their families will receive complimentary entry, while selected tours and experiences will continue until the end of May.

Visitors can find more details on the official website of Zayed National Museum.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEZayed National MuseumAbu Dhabi

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