Excellence Awards 2026 gets under way today

Sixth edition to honour individuals and corporates championing women’s empowerment
The stage is set for a dazzling celebration of leadership, innovation and inclusion as Excellence Awards 2026 honours inspiring women and organisations at Dubai’s Museum of the Future today evening. Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the sixth edition of the awards will recognise 35 exceptional women and corporates who have been chosen for their achievements and contributions from more than 300 nominations.
Since its inception, Excellence Awards has evolved into one of the UAE’s leading platforms for celebrating women who are breaking barriers, leading innovation and transforming industries. From business and finance to healthcare, technology, education, hospitality and the creative arts, the awards have consistently showcased women whose work is shaping the nation.
This year, Excellence Awards has broadened its scope beyond individual accomplishments to recognise companies that are actively fostering women's advancement through progressive policies, inclusive leadership and long-term commitment. The initiative recognises that empowering women requires not only exceptional individuals but also institutions willing to create opportunities and remove barriers.
“Recognition through platforms such as Excellence Awards represents far more than a celebration of individual achievement. These awards shine a light on the women whose leadership, dedication and accomplishments are helping to drive progress across our society,” said Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, and the guest of honour at the awards.
“They create visible examples for future generations, demonstrating what can be achieved when people are empowered to fulfil their potential. By celebrating achievement and contribution, they inspire others to pursue their ambitions and play their part in the continued success of the UAE.”
Sheikha Alia will also deliver the keynote address at the event, which will be attended by distinguished guests, winners and the jury of Excellence Awards 2026 that comprises Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Al Beshri, Senior Manager of Business Awards at Dubai Chambers; and Madhurima Nigam, Founder of Numen Rising.
Excellence Awards 2026 is supported by Gifting Partner, The White Company; Trophy Partner, Crystal Gallery; Entertainment Partner, Artist Related Group; and Support Partners, Rouge and Bold Living Real Estate Development.