Excellence Awards 2026 gets under way today

Sheikha Alia will also deliver the keynote address at the event, which will be attended by distinguished guests, winners and the jury of Excellence Awards 2026 that comprises Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Al Beshri, Senior Manager of Business Awards at Dubai Chambers; and Madhurima Nigam, Founder of Numen Rising.