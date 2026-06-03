Excellence Awards 2026 announces jury

This year's awards go beyond individual recognition to honour corporates driving change
Gulf News and BeingShe have unveiled the jury for the sixth edition of Excellence Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 12 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The organisers have brought together prominent people from government and business to identify and celebrate leaders and organisations championing women’s empowerment in the UAE.
The 2026 jury includes Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy; Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Shaikha Al Beshri, Senior Manager of Business Awards at Dubai Chambers; and wellness entrepreneur Madhurima Nigam.
“Excellence Awards plays an important role in recognising the achievements of women who are driving progress across industries and contributing to the UAE’s growth and development,” said Badreya. “By celebrating their accomplishments, these awards not only honour individual success stories but also encourage more women to pursue leadership roles, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”
The 2025 edition honoured 37 women from fields ranging from healthcare and finance to technology, education, business, arts, and the automotive industry. This year’s awards expand beyond individual recognition to honour corporates driving meaningful progress in diversity, inclusion, and women’s advancement.
“I am honoured to join the jury panel this year because it provides an opportunity to engage with inspiring stories of resilience and achievement from across diverse sectors,” said Shaikha Ebrahim. “These awards reflect the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and creating an environment where talent and ambition can thrive.”
Echoing similar sentiment, Shaikha Al Beshri added, “By highlighting inspiring success stories, Excellence Awards encourages women to pursue their ambitions, drive innovation, and contribute to the nation’s development, while also showcasing role models for future generations.
Throughout my career in business excellence and organisational development, I have witnessed firsthand how celebrating achievements can inspire individuals, strengthen organisations, and support a culture of leadership and continuous growth."
Madhurima, who’s also the wife of renowned Indian singer, Sonu Nigam, believes Excellence Awards, while celebrating achievements, also spotlights ambition. “When women witness their peers being honoured for their courage, leadership, and impactful contributions, it transforms what seems attainable for the next generation. This year, I joined the jury to honour remarkable women who redefine standards and carve out opportunities for those who will follow in their footsteps.”
Last year's Excellence Awards jury included Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert and Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives; Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation; Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels; Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager, Visa UAE.