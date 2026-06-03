Excellence Awards 2026 announces jury

Madhurima, who’s also the wife of renowned Indian singer, Sonu Nigam, believes Excellence Awards, while celebrating achievements, also spotlights ambition. “When women witness their peers being honoured for their courage, leadership, and impactful contributions, it transforms what seems attainable for the next generation. This year, I joined the jury to honour remarkable women who redefine standards and carve out opportunities for those who will follow in their footsteps.”