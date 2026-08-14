Around 20,000 residents have already received benefits as programme capacity fills fast
DUBAI: Dubai residents have just a few days left to sign up for ‘A Dubai Invite’, after exceptional demand led organisers to increase the programme’s capacity three times since its launch.
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said registrations are now approaching the programme’s final capacity, with residents urged to apply before the remaining benefit packages are taken up.
Around 20,000 successful applicants have already received their benefits, while more are expected to be confirmed as visitors arrive in Dubai.
The programme, launched on July 20, allows Dubai residents to invite friends and family to visit the emirate and, once their visitors are verified, gain access to a range of benefits from participating hotels, attractions, restaurants and lifestyle destinations.
Noor Al Geziry, AVP, Special Projects and MENA at DET, said, "The response to 'A Dubai Invite' has been incredibly positive, and it reaffirms that our residents are our greatest advocates.”
She added: “As a result of resident demand, we have worked with our partners to increase the programme’s capacity three times since its launch.”
Who can register: Residents whose invited visitors are arriving in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026.
How visitors are verified: Arrivals are confirmed through a unified verification process supported by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA – Dubai).
When benefits become available: Once the visitor’s arrival is verified, the resident can access the programme’s benefits.
How long the deals last: Benefits are valid until December 31, 2026 at participating venues.
Attractions included: Offers are available at attractions including Aquaventure Waterpark, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Grand Hyatt Waterpark.
Restaurants included: Participating restaurants include Asia Asia, Ula, Papas, The 305, and Lock, Stock & Barrel.
Hotel benefits: Residents can access discounts and resort credits at participating hotels, including W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Melia Desert Palm and ME Dubai by Melia.
More hotel offers: Benefits are also available at participating IHG Hotels & Resorts properties in Dubai.
Why the programme was launched: DET said the initiative recognises the role residents play in promoting Dubai to friends and family overseas.
Tourism focus: The programme supports Dubai’s focus on the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) tourism segment.
Last chance to register: Registrations will remain open over the coming days only while the remaining benefit packages are available