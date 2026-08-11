“The Ministry’s launch of the Collective Management Guide for Music represents an important step towards developing an integrated governance framework for copyright and related rights in the UAE, enhancing the efficiency of rights management in line with international best practices, strengthening the principles of transparency and fairness in their distribution, and improving the regulation of the music sector in a way that supports its growth and prosperity. This is in line with relevant legislation and international agreements and further enhances the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the creative economy and intellectual property protection.”