GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Environment

Sharjah hotel turns food waste into water

Resort transforms kitchen waste into irrigation water, setting a sustainability benchmark

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The newly commissioned biodigester processes organic kitchen waste on-site in Sharjah.
The newly commissioned biodigester processes organic kitchen waste on-site in Sharjah.

Sharjah: Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has become the first hotel in the emirate to operate a biodigester, introducing technology that converts food waste into reusable water while reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions in a move that supports Sharjah’s sustainable tourism ambitions.

The newly commissioned biodigester processes organic kitchen waste on-site using natural microorganisms and oxygen, breaking it down into nutrient-rich greywater instead of sending it to landfill. The system helps curb methane emissions from decomposing waste while also reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting food waste.

Greywater

The recycled greywater is used to irrigate the resort’s landscaped gardens and green spaces, creating a closed-loop system that transforms kitchen waste into a valuable resource and supports water conservation efforts.

The project forms part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s Food Waste Carbon Pilot Implementation, aimed at reducing food waste and lowering the environmental impact of the hospitality industry.

The latest initiative builds on the resort’s broader sustainability programme, which includes the Northern Emirates’ first on-site water bottling plant to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, the Coralganic organic garden, energy and water conservation measures, and a range of waste reduction initiatives.

Lasting value

“I am proud that Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is the first hotel in Sharjah to commission and operate this innovative biodigester technology,” said Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.

“This is more than the installation of new equipment; it is the successful delivery of a practical sustainability solution that is already making a measurable difference. Sustainability is embedded in the way we operate, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that reduce our environmental footprint while creating lasting value for our guests, our community and future generations.”

The resort’s environmental efforts have previously been recognised with the Sustain Sharjah Award at the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum Awards 2025, presented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

With the biodigester now fully operational, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is setting a benchmark for sustainable hotel operations in the emirate, demonstrating how innovative waste management can support both environmental protection and responsible tourism.

Related Topics:
Environment

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah cuts NOC time to two hours

Sharjah cuts NOC time to two hours

1m read
For hotels across the UAE, reducing food waste has become a daily exercise in precision, technology and understanding guest behaviour.

How UAE hotels keep breakfast buffets sustainable

4m read
A balanced diet packed with quality proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants helps maintain everything from skin health to energy levels, even during quieter summer months.

Is your pet safe in the UAE heat? 9 summer tips

5m read
The offers can be redeemed by presenting a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival at participating hotels.

Etihad Rail offers up to 25% discount on Fujairah stays

2m read