Sharjah hotel turns food waste into water

Resort transforms kitchen waste into irrigation water, setting a sustainability benchmark
Sharjah: Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has become the first hotel in the emirate to operate a biodigester, introducing technology that converts food waste into reusable water while reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions in a move that supports Sharjah’s sustainable tourism ambitions.
The newly commissioned biodigester processes organic kitchen waste on-site using natural microorganisms and oxygen, breaking it down into nutrient-rich greywater instead of sending it to landfill. The system helps curb methane emissions from decomposing waste while also reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting food waste.
The recycled greywater is used to irrigate the resort’s landscaped gardens and green spaces, creating a closed-loop system that transforms kitchen waste into a valuable resource and supports water conservation efforts.
The project forms part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s Food Waste Carbon Pilot Implementation, aimed at reducing food waste and lowering the environmental impact of the hospitality industry.
The latest initiative builds on the resort’s broader sustainability programme, which includes the Northern Emirates’ first on-site water bottling plant to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, the Coralganic organic garden, energy and water conservation measures, and a range of waste reduction initiatives.
“I am proud that Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is the first hotel in Sharjah to commission and operate this innovative biodigester technology,” said Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.
“This is more than the installation of new equipment; it is the successful delivery of a practical sustainability solution that is already making a measurable difference. Sustainability is embedded in the way we operate, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that reduce our environmental footprint while creating lasting value for our guests, our community and future generations.”
The resort’s environmental efforts have previously been recognised with the Sustain Sharjah Award at the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum Awards 2025, presented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.
With the biodigester now fully operational, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is setting a benchmark for sustainable hotel operations in the emirate, demonstrating how innovative waste management can support both environmental protection and responsible tourism.