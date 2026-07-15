Behind UAE’s famous breakfast buffets: How hotels reduce waste without cutting choice

Managing food waste begins with careful monitoring and collaboration between teams.
The UAE hotel breakfast buffet is a feast designed to impress, with rows of pastries, displays, live cooking stations, international favourites and enough choices to satisfy every kind of traveller.
But behind the endless spreads is also a concealed balancing act: How do hotels offer abundance without creating unnecessary waste?
While guests see a generous buffet, hotel teams are constantly calculating. How many croissants will be eaten? How much scrambled egg should be prepared? Will today’s occupancy mean more guests reaching for pancakes or fewer people choosing cold cuts?
For hotels across the UAE, reducing food waste has become a daily exercise in precision, technology and understanding guest behaviour.
At Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, managing food waste begins with careful monitoring and collaboration between kitchen teams.
“Managing food waste is an important part of our daily operations, and we monitor it through a combination of tracking, team awareness and regular analysis. We also work closely with our culinary team to improve portion planning, monitor guest preferences and ensure we maintain the right balance between offering variety and reducing unnecessary waste,” says Sheikh Meeran, F&B Manager, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai.
The challenge, he explains, is identifying where waste happens during breakfast service, whether it is in the kitchen, on buffet counters or left behind on guest plates.
Food waste during breakfast service can come from different stages of the operation, but the main areas that they monitor are buffet leftovers and overproduction. "We can control preparation waste better through proper planning, portioning and with kitchen practices. Buffet waste requires closer monitoring, as guest flow can change depending on occupancy, meal patterns and peak service periods.”
By analysing these patterns daily, hotel teams can adjust production levels while ensuring guests still enjoy a fresh and varied breakfast experience.
Creating a buffet that feels abundant without producing excess requires more than instinct. Hotels rely on occupancy forecasts, previous consumption trends and real-time observations during service.
“The key factor we consider when planning breakfast production is the expected number of breakfast covers, which is closely linked to the hotel's occupancy for the day,” says Sheikh Meeran.
“Based on this information, we plan the production levels for each section of the buffet while ensuring we maintain the variety and quality expected by our guests. During service, the team continuously monitors guest flow and consumption, allowing us to adjust replenishment and prepare additional quantities where needed.”
At Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, technology plays an important role in understanding exactly what is being wasted and why.
Crissy Dee, Quality, Hygiene & Sustainability Manager, says the hotel uses the Winnow system to track food waste from breakfast operations.
“We use the Winnow system to monitor and measure food waste generated from our breakfast operations on a daily basis. The system provides valuable insights into the type and quantity of food being wasted, allowing us to identify opportunities for improvement and implement effective waste reduction initiatives.”
The data helps teams make smarter decisions, from adjusting preparation quantities to finding creative ways to use ingredients that might otherwise be discarded.
However, not all waste comes from untouched buffet dishes. Sometimes, it starts in the preparation stage.
“The majority of our food waste comes from preparation, particularly fruit trimming and unused parts of ingredients. To address this, we focus on maximizing the use of every ingredient through creative solutions,” says Dee.
“For example, we transform watermelon trimmings into pickles and use pineapple portions to produce syrup. These initiatives help reduce waste while creating additional value from ingredients that would normally be discarded.”
For Chef Thirumalai Murugan, Cluster Executive Chef at voco Bonnington, Mövenpick Hotel JLT & Riva Beach Club, the answer lies in using information to avoid guesswork.
“We rely heavily on data, tracking occupancy and past consumption patterns to prepare closer to actual demand rather than guessing. Smaller batch cooking throughout service also helps enormously, we replenish little and often instead of overproducing at the start.”
This approach allows chefs to keep food fresh while reducing the amount left untouched at the end of breakfast service.
At Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, preparation is similarly based on demand rather than excess.
“Our preparation is planned based on guest occupancy, previous consumption patterns, and daily demand. Instead of preparing excessive quantities in advance, we produce food in controlled batches and prepare additional portions fresh during service whenever required.”
Reducing food waste is not only a kitchen responsibility. Hotels are also encouraging guests to play a role by making mindful choices.
“We actively encourage our guests to take only what they can consume by creating awareness around responsible dining. Our goal is to provide guests with a wide variety of breakfast choices while reminding them that small actions, such as reducing plate waste, can make a significant impact,” says Dee.
And when breakfast service ends, the work does not stop. She emphasises: “Food safety remains our priority when managing leftover food. Any buffet items that are safe and suitable for consumption are shared with our team members, allowing the food to be utilised rather than wasted.”