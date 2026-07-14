Inside the UAE’s lavish breakfast buffets where every craving finds a home
You barely utter the word breakfast buffets and there’s half a dozen excited voices, describing meat platters, different types of breads, salmon specialities and so on. In short, a never-ending, bottomless list of food items that sound straight out of an Enid Blyton fever dream.
The joy of a buffet is that you just heap your plate, while no one’s judging you, because they’re most likely, doing the same. As Dubai-based Ipshita Sharma blithely puts it, “The world is your oyster. And eat those oysters.” (Reminder to self: Put that on a t-shirt and wear it to the buffets).
Sharma describes why the food spread is always the most memorable at a hotel buffet. “You want to have croissants and truffle omelettes? C'est bon. You only want to have desserts and ice cream? Go for it! You want to have green juice with an avocado toast with scrambled eggs. Viva health,” as she says.
There’s something for everyone. Similarly, Karishma Sakhrani, MasterChef India Finalist, hospitality consultant and content creator agrees, “The breakfast is definitely such an important part of any holiday or staycation. It’s literally the start of your day and sets the tone for the rest.”
She recites some of the best food spreads that she has had in UAE itself: “Cold pressed juice bars, avocado toast bars, and other such several healthier options. I love how they’re also more inclusive in terms of diets - vegan, gluten-free,” she adds.
Sakhrani’s favourite breakfast buffet, is one from Atlantis Royal in Dubai, that was such a treat, as she emphatically says. “The spread was obviously enormous. I did feel a little overwhelmed and took a while just to check out my options, which was a lot of fun!” She enjoyed the cheese room, juice bar, the avocado toast bar and generally the salad displays. “I’m not a heavy eater, but there was so much more - the staple eggs, Asian, Indian.”
She loves a healthy mix of everything. “I think it’s smart to have a few things laid out - like meat, cheese, bread. So people have something to start off with. And the rest could be ordered from the kitchen. Of course a lot depends on the size of the hotel, the occupancy - these things affect efficiency and profitability,” she notes.
The breakfast is definitely such an important part of any holiday or staycation. It’s literally the start of your day and sets the tone for the rest. I think it’s smart to have a few things laid out - like meat, cheese, bread. So people have something to start off with. And the rest could be ordered from the kitchen...
So, in the spirit of travel, staycations and leisurely mornings spent pondering over one more cup of coffee, we asked UAE hotel managers and chefs what it really takes to create a breakfast buffet worth coming back for.
You've checked into the hotel, signed forms and shoved your passport into your bag. Now it's the time to hit pause, and oh wait before you head to the rooms..you see the breakfast buffet that's still open.
In that moment, a breakfast buffet is the best thing since sliced bread. You slow down, and perhaps that's what you needed the most.
And as hoteliers explain, this first meal is also a chance to create an impression that lasts. Dharmendra Singh, Director of F&B at Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, believes breakfast has become one of the most memorable parts of a stay as it is often the guest’s first real interaction with a hotel’s hospitality. "It sets the tone for the rest of their stay, creating a sense of comfort, warmth, and care from the very beginning.”
It is a sentiment echoed by Sheikh Meeran, F&B Manager, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, who says breakfast often shapes the way guests perceive a hotel. "It is the first real impression that they form of a hotel, beyond their room."
The appeal, he says, lies in the rare opportunity breakfast offers guests to pause. And perhaps that is why breakfast buffets have become such a beloved part of hotel stays, especially in the UAE. You're eating food and being looked after.
The UAE itself is a place where the world comes together, so perhaps it is fitting that its breakfast buffets feel like a foodie version of the country. Walk into one with a coffee in hand, and your plate might somehow end up carrying five different cuisines before you have even reached your table.
A single spread can take guests from Middle Eastern favourites to Indian classics, French pastries, Asian delicacies, healthy bowls and live cooking stations where breakfast is prepared exactly to order.
Yet, the math and science behind a buffet doesn't mean adding more dishes to the counter. There's a meticulous preparation that happens, and an an understanding of who is walking into the dining room, what they expect to see and what will make them return for another plate.
Chef Thirumalai Murugan, Cluster Executive Chef, voco Bonnington, Mövenpick Hotel JLT & Riva Beach Club, says the process begins long before guests arrive at the buffet.
“It starts with understanding our guests. We look at who is staying with us, business travellers, families, long stay guests, and build a menu that works for all of them. Every dish earns its place through a mix of guest feedback, seasonality and simply asking whether it delivers on taste and quality every single morning.”
In a country where a breakfast table can bring together guests from dozens of nationalities, that variety becomes essential. The breakfast needs to reflect the multicultural market of UAE, so they keep the classics of eggs, pastries, cereals that guests expect. "But, we always make room for regional dishes such as shakshouka, foul medames, hummus, olives, and labneh, so guests can find a taste of home alongside something new to try," he adds.
For many residents, breakfast buffets have also become a weekend experience in themselves, a reason to gather with family, celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy a relaxed morning. “The buffets are especially popular among both UAE residents and tourists because they offer an exceptional combination of variety, quality, and value,” Singh says.
For residents, these spreads are weekend rituals, occasions to catch up with family and friends, or maybe an excuse to enjoy a calm morning.
Guest expectations have shifted quite a bit in recent years. Today's travellers are far more health-conscious and actively look for nutritious options that fit into their daily routines. There is also a growing demand for dietary-specific choices, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian selections...
While guests still love generous spreads, expectations have changed. People want variety, but they also want healthier options.
And now, guests are looking for distinct breakfast experiences. As Singh explains, there's a growing demands for healthier choices, including fresh, wholesome ingredients, plant-based options and dishes that cater to different dietary requirements. “Overall, guests now expect breakfast to be more personalised, diverse, and thoughtfully curated than ever before," he adds.
However, creating a buffet that offers endless choice while maintaining quality requires careful planning behind the scenes. For chefs, freshness cannot be left to chance. As Murugan says, "We prepare in smaller, frequent batches rather than large quantities sitting out, so everything on display is genuinely fresh. Our team checks presentation and temperature constantly throughout service, so the spread looks just as good at 10am as it did at 7am.”
The theatre of breakfast matters too; the sound of eggs being prepared at a live station, the sight of replenished dishes, and the feeling that every item has a purpose on the table. “Guests enjoy being able to customise their dishes at live cooking stations, choose healthier options and easily find items that suit their dietary preferences. Presentation and freshness have become just as important as variety, and guests notice and appreciate when food is replenished regularly and displayed in an inviting way," adds Sheikh Meeran.
That attention to detail is also reflected in how guests choose their hotel stays. As breakfast has become less of an add-on and more of an experience in itself, hotels are seeing greater interest in packages that include the first meal of the day. At Majestic Hotels, Executive Director Eti Bhasin says changing booking patterns have also influenced the importance of breakfast packages.
“Visitors especially the leisure segment whereby primarily families visit, look forward to a wholesome experience and breakfast is an important component of their stay. From fruits to an assortment of whole grains and popular Intercontinental cuisine favourites, we serve it all.”
The pass-around daily breakfast treat is almost always the most anticipated part of the breakfast experience, with our chefs personally serving freshly baked, warm breakfast pastries to guests. There is something about this thoughtful gesture that guests really respond to. Our fresh juice and pastry counters are also firm favourites—they set the tone for...Chef Thirumalai Murugan, Cluster Executive Chef at voco Bonnington in Mövenpick Hotel JLT & Riva Beach Club
The old idea of a breakfast buffet was easier: The more choices, the better. But today’s hotel breakfasts are proving that guests do not necessarily want to choose between abundance and personalisation. They want both.
A sprawling spread still has its charm, the excitement of walking around, discovering new dishes and deciding what makes it onto the plate. But alongside the traditional buffet, hotels are adding experiences that allow guests to tailor their meals to their own preferences.
Aniket Bhatt, Corporate Director of Operations, STORY Hospitality, asserts that in a competitive hospitality market like the UAE, guests are looking for breakfasts that feel considered rather than simply crowded. “A breakfast buffet stands out when it feels curated rather than simply abundant. The best hotel breakfasts in the UAE combine five elements: strong international choice, authentic local and regional flavours, live preparation, elegant presentation, and warm service..
Breakfast buffets work very well in the UAE because the country welcomes an exceptionally diverse mix of residents and travellers. Families, business guests, GCC visitors, global travellers and tourists, and long-stay guests can all sit in the same restaurant and find something that suits their routine, culture and preference. ...Aniket Bhatt, Corporate Director of Operations at STORY Hospitality,
The UAE’s hotel landscape means breakfast has to work for very different audiences.
Bhatt says the difference comes down to the purpose of the hotel and the rhythm of the guest’s day.
“In the UAE, breakfast reflects the purpose of the hotel. A luxury resort breakfast is often more experiential. Guests expect a sense of occasion: generous displays, premium ingredients, live cooking, fresh juices, wellness corners, Arabic favourites, Asian options, European classics, and a slower, more relaxed service rhythm.”
In business hotels, the focus is different. Guests want speed, consistency, quality coffee, healthy choices, and an efficient layout that allows them to start the day without friction.
Singh and Bhasin both similarly explains that the difference comes down to guest expectations. In contrast, business hotels are designed to meet the needs of travellers with busy schedules, placing greater emphasis on efficiency, convenience, and speed without compromising on quality.”
A business hotel would keep short and simple buffet spread with easier grab and go concepts such as muffins or sandwiches, and possibly earlier breakfast timings considering the early morning traffic hours. Whereas luxury resorts charge a premium for say exotic food supply and catering to each ones personalized needs, from homemade granolas to choice of eggs with extended hours to relish and enjoy your breakfast....
For tourists in the UAE, breakfast is often the launchpad for a packed schedule. A guest who has just filled up on fruit, eggs made to order, pastries, local favourites and a strong cup of coffee is ready to take on everything that Dubai has to offer.
Breakfast is now the key value proposition for travellers, looking to make most of their time in the UAE, adds Bhasin. "Majority of tourists have said to skip lunches if they have a wholesome breakfast and with the multiple activities tourists choose in the UAE, breakfast is their key source of energy.”
And apart from the croissants, cheese platters, live stations and endless choices, there is something wonderfully universal about beginning the day with possibility.
The challenge for hotels is creating a breakfast that feels familiar without becoming predictable. A guest may want their usual omelette, but they may also want to try local flavours, regional favourites or a healthier option before heading out for the day.
This balance is essential in a city that welcomes travellers from around the world.
Large breakfast buffets continue to be a popular choice, particularly because they offer variety, convenience, and the opportunity for guests to explore a wide selection of international and local dishes...
Perhaps that is why breakfast buffets continue to hold such a special place in the UAE’s hospitality scene. Yes, there are the croissants, the cheese platters, the perfectly cooked eggs, the colourful juice counters and the temptation to go back for 'just one more' plate (which somehow becomes three).
But the unadulterated joy of a great breakfast buffet is not just the spread. It is in the feeling that everyone finds something that they like. The parathas, the fruits, the omelettes, the meats, and even idlis, too. Be it the early risers rushing to a meeting, the family pondering over pancakes, the traveller wanting a taste of home or the curious diner trying something new.
For Chef Thirumalai Murugan, that is what separates an ordinary buffet from an unforgettable one.“An ordinary buffet feeds you. An exceptional one makes you feel looked after, through quality, variety and genuine hospitality.”