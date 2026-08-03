UAE research turns desalination waste into valuable minerals for industry and sustainability

From waste to resource: Brine minerals power circular economy and innovation
A UAE-based research project is exploring how highly concentrated saltwater produced by desalination plants can be transformed from a waste product into a valuable resource, supporting sustainability, industry and environmental protection.
Known as brine, the salty water left behind after the desalination process has traditionally been treated as waste. However, researchers are now studying ways to recover useful minerals from it, creating new opportunities while supporting the country’s circular economy goals.
The research focuses on extracting minerals naturally found in brine, including magnesium, calcium, bromine, potassium, lithium and strontium. These materials can be used in a wide range of industries, from agriculture and healthcare to manufacturing and water treatment.
The current focus is on recovering magnesium, one of the most useful minerals found in brine.
Researchers say magnesium can be processed into several products with practical applications. Magnesium oxide is widely used in industrial and environmental sectors, magnesium sulphate is commonly used as a fertiliser, magnesium glycinate is used in health supplements, while magnesium hydroxide has applications in water treatment, flame retardants and industrial processes.
The project aims to show that materials once considered waste can become valuable resources that support economic growth while reducing environmental impact.
The research also reflects the UAE’s long-standing relationship with the sea. For generations, the country’s coastline supported communities through fishing, pearl diving and trade. Today, researchers believe the sea continues to offer new opportunities, this time through science, innovation and sustainable technologies.
Beyond mineral recovery, the research team is also studying how advanced materials and manufacturing methods could support marine conservation.
One area under development involves using 3D-printed structures to assist coral reef restoration. Although the concept is still being explored, researchers hope it could help strengthen marine ecosystems and support biodiversity in the future.
The project aligns with the UAE’s wider sustainability ambitions by linking water treatment, resource recovery and environmental protection.
By recovering valuable minerals from desalination brine, researchers hope to reduce waste, create new industrial opportunities and demonstrate how innovation can help make better use of the country’s natural resources.
Officials say the work supports the UAE’s vision of building a more sustainable future while encouraging practical solutions that benefit both the economy and the environment.