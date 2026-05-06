The project involves building a major facility that will convert seawater into potable water for homes, businesses and industry, using modern desalination technology to support growing demand across the UAE.

Dubai: Plans for a new large-scale desalination plant at the Port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman are set to add significant capacity to the UAE’s water supply network in the coming years, following its announcement on Tuesday.

The development and investment arm of EtihadWE has entered into an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with NMDC Infra and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer (IWP) plant.

This is EtihadWE’s second such project after the Naqa’a IWP, which has a capacity of 150 million imperial gallons per day.

Projects such as Fujairah I help ensure supply keeps pace with demand, especially during peak usage periods. The plant’s storage capacity also plays a role. By holding nearly a full day’s production, it helps maintain supply if demand spikes or operations are temporarily disrupted.

As arid climate conditions, urban development and industrial expansion continue to increase consumption levels, there’s always need for additional capacity to ensure uninterrupted supply. Expanding desalination output is seen as essential to maintaining long-term stability.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.