UAE to get new Dh1 billion desalination plant in Fujairah

Dubai: UAE to get new Dh1 billion Fujairah desalination plant, with a total investment value of Dh1.046 billion, after Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) signed a new agreement on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026.

The development and investment arm of EtihadWE has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement with NMDC Infra and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer (IWP) project, a 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant.

The Dh1 billion contract was awarded to NMDC Infra and Lantania Aguas. The facility will be located at the Port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, with access to existing maritime and land infrastructure. It will include storage capacity equivalent to 18 hours of production.

Once operational, the plant will supply desalinated water to households, businesses, and industrial users in Fujairah and across EtihadWE’s service areas, particularly during peak demand periods.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.