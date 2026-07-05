Growing up on Road Rash, Mortal Kombat and Tekken 3: Fatalities, brutality and when button-mashing actually worked

There were fixed timings for gaming of course, and my mother, sister and I developed a fondness for Road Rash, because none of us knew what to do in Diablo and kept getting butchered. Road Rash was the first game that I ever played, where we raced through the city (that was the only setting available to us), through the country, while escaping policemen, and avoiding crashing into pedestrians. On the way, we had to also avoid getting hit and kicked by opponents. My mother was faster than us in learning, and beat my sister and I to come first in the races, while we lagged miserably behind.