Netflix shelves David Fincher’s US Squid Game, reshapes franchise plans
Squid Game’s global empire is facing a surprising setback. While the franchise’s third season drew a wave of criticism from viewers and received mixed-to-negative reviews, Netflix appears to be rethinking its ambitious plans to expand the Korean survival drama’s universe, including David Fincher’s long-rumoured English-language spin-off, which has reportedly been shelved.
For years, the idea of a US-set Squid Game adaptation from the acclaimed filmmaker had generated buzz, with fans expecting Netflix to build a wider international franchise around its biggest Korean hit. However, according to reports, the streamer has now moved away from that plan and is exploring a different approach to expanding the series.
According to The Playlist, Netflix is no longer moving forward with the English-language Squid Game series that David Fincher was reportedly developing. The project, which was internally known as Heckler, had Dennis Kelly, creator of Utopia, attached as writer.
Kelly had previously worked with Fincher on another HBO project that ultimately did not come to fruition. Reports suggest that the Squid Game spin-off gradually lost momentum due to several factors, including changes in Netflix leadership, Fincher’s involvement with other major projects and the streaming platform’s changing vision for the franchise.
The English-language series was initially expected to be a major part of Netflix’s plan to take Squid Game beyond its original Korean setting. However, the company is now reportedly considering developing separate versions of the franchise in different countries instead.
Potential international adaptations in markets such as France and Norway have reportedly been discussed, although these projects are still said to be in the early stages.
The reported shelving of Fincher’s project comes at a complicated time for the Squid Game brand. While the original series became a worldwide phenomenon and helped fuel the global rise of Korean dramas, later expansions have not received the same level of acclaim.
Squid Game Season 3, which concluded the main storyline in 2025, faced strong backlash from some viewers, with critics and audiences questioning aspects of its finale and storytelling choices.
Despite the criticism, Netflix has continued exploring ways to keep the franchise alive through different formats.
Fincher’s busy schedule may also have played a role in the project’s uncertain future. The filmmaker has completed The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt.
With the film expected to release in December, Fincher appears to have shifted his attention towards other projects rather than continuing work on the Squid Game spin-off.
The reported cancellation also changes how fans may view Cate Blanchett’s surprise appearance in the Squid Game finale.
The actor made a brief cameo as an American recruiter in Los Angeles, seemingly connected to Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man. The appearance immediately sparked theories that Netflix was setting up Fincher’s English-language adaptation.
However, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk repeatedly denied that the cameo was connected to a planned spin-off. In an interview with Tudum, he explained that casting Blanchett was exciting because of her charisma and the impact of having a female recruiter.
Blanchett herself had previously expressed openness to returning to the franchise, but she was never officially attached to Fincher’s reported project.
Although Fincher’s adaptation appears to have been abandoned, Netflix has continued experimenting with the franchise.
The streamer launched Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition inspired by the fictional series. Across two seasons, 456 contestants compete for a $4.56 million prize.