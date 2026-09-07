"We should have won": Michael Carrick addresses Manchester United's draw against Everton

United currently stand at 10th position in the Premier League, with only one win in three games. They will now face Azerbaijan based club Sabah FK in the opening week of UEFA Champions League. Carrick would hope to overcome their flaws before preparing his side for the European competition.

"He's done very well, Marcus. I thought he caused them a lot of problems," the manager said while also adding how Rashford struggled with the finish. Carrick then ended by saying how well the team performed, causing the opposition "a lot of problems."

He continued his frustration by claiming "It's not nice for you to come away without three points." Carrick then discussed the positives coming out of the draw, talking about Marcus Rashford. The forward, who played his 300th game for the club, had 38 touches before getting subbed off in the 70th minute.

Carrick acknowledged the praise worthy goals from the opposition side. He defended his club after losing the lead minutes after gaining it, "We had the opportunities to maybe keep a little bit ball in their half, but, the game does that a little bit," the 45-year-old said.

Following the game, United coach Michael Carrick shared his disappointment with the result. "We should have won today," the manager said whose side had more possession than the Toffees. However, United still had fewer shots (14) and shots on target (3) than Everton (18 and 6 respectively).

The game remained competitive until Tyrique George scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute. However, five minutes later Slovenian Benjamin Sesko scored a header which many expected to be the game winner. But during the final seconds of the stoppage time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles screamer from outside the box confirmed that the intriguing match was heading for a 2-2 draw.

Dubai: Just when things were starting to look promising for Manchester United, a dramatic final ten minutes at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool changed the course of the game. The Red Devils grabbed the lead early against Everton in the second half after Bryan Mbeumo's incredible left foot.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.