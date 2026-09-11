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199th Manchester derby highlights Premier League weekend fixtures

The two bitter city rivals meet again at Old Trafford

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
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You just can't beat a derby in the Premier League can you!
You just can't beat a derby in the Premier League can you!

Dubai: Out of all the games that are being played across the Premier League this weekend there is one which stands out most.

Manchester United and their noisy neighbours Manchester City will meet for the 199th time at Old Trafford.

Fans in the UAE can watch this one on Sunday 13 September with the game kicking off at 7.30pm.

Man United’s rocky start

The Red Devils head into Sunday’s Manchester derby with plenty to prove after a rocky start to their Premier League campaign, having suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City, followed by a 5-2 comeback win over Ipswich Town and a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Defensive frailties have been a particular concern, with United conceding six goals in their three league matches, and Michael Carrick will know his side must improve at the back against an unbeaten Manchester City side.

Carrick, though, will have fond memories of this fixture, having marked his first game as United manager with a 2-0 victory over City earlier this year. United will be looking to make it back-to-back Premier League derby victories, something they have not achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson's side won four consecutive league meetings between September 2008 and November 2009.

Life without Pep

Enzo Maresca has made a strong start to life at Manchester City, recovering from the 3-0 Community Shield defeat by Arsenal by winning all four games since, although their opening-day 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Etihad was far from convincing.

Erling Haaland has been in his normal ruthless form, scoring five goals in three Premier League games and adding two more in the Champions League, but City have not looked entirely convincing defensively, with Gianluigi Donnarumma required to make several important saves in their narrow win over Coventry.

That leaves the biggest question of all hanging over them - can City maintain the standards established during Pep Guardiola's decade in charge? Guardiola left after winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League, while his record against United was particularly impressive, winning 11 of his 20 competitive Manchester derbies as City boss, with five draws and four defeats.

Match facts

  • City have won just one of the last four meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, with United winning the most recent derby 2-0 at Old Trafford in January.

  • United have won nine of their last 10 Premier League home games since Michael Carrick took charge, making Old Trafford a particularly difficult venue for City.

  • Both sides recorded the most shots on target across the opening three Premier League games, highlighting the attacking threat on either side.

  • Erling Haaland has scored eight goals against Manchester United, with only Wayne Rooney (11) and Joe Hayes (10) having scored more in competitive Manchester derbies.

  • Haaland has already scored three goals in his first three Premier League games this season, before Sunday's derby.

  • Sunday's meeting will be the 199th competitive Manchester derby, with United currently leading the overall record 81 wins to City's 62.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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premier leaguemanchester unitedManchester City

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