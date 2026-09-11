199th Manchester derby highlights Premier League weekend fixtures

City have won just one of the last four meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, with United winning the most recent derby 2-0 at Old Trafford in January.

United have won nine of their last 10 Premier League home games since Michael Carrick took charge, making Old Trafford a particularly difficult venue for City.

Both sides recorded the most shots on target across the opening three Premier League games, highlighting the attacking threat on either side.

Erling Haaland has scored eight goals against Manchester United, with only Wayne Rooney (11) and Joe Hayes (10) having scored more in competitive Manchester derbies.

Haaland has already scored three goals in his first three Premier League games this season, before Sunday's derby.