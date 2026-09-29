The Gunners have been looking for a new striker and have already been linked with major attacking targets. Arsenal were reported to have pursued Julian Alvarez during the summer and have also shown interest in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The possibility of relegation has nevertheless triggered speculation over the future of several City stars, with Haaland expected to be among the players who could leave if the club is forced out of the topflight.

City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial breaches brought against them by the Premier League. However, no punishment has been announced, as City are expected to appeal. The club has maintained its innocence, while the Premier League process remains ongoing.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.