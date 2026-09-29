Gunners linked with blockbuster Haaland swoop if Man City are forced down
Dubai: Arsenal could make a major move for Erling Haaland if Manchester City are relegated from the Premier League following the club’s financial case, according to a new report.
City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial breaches brought against them by the Premier League. However, no punishment has been announced, as City are expected to appeal. The club has maintained its innocence, while the Premier League process remains ongoing.
The possibility of relegation has nevertheless triggered speculation over the future of several City stars, with Haaland expected to be among the players who could leave if the club is forced out of the topflight.
According to TEAMtalk, FootballTransfers editor Steve Kay has reported that Arsenal would target the Norway striker if City are relegated. A source quoted by the publication also said Arsenal would make a “serious play” for Haaland.
The Gunners have been looking for a new striker and have already been linked with major attacking targets. Arsenal were reported to have pursued Julian Alvarez during the summer and have also shown interest in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.
Haaland’s current Manchester City contract runs until 2034, with reports indicating there is no relegation release clause. That could make any potential transfer particularly expensive.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been mentioned as possible destinations if Haaland leaves the Etihad.
For now, however, any transfer remains dependent on the outcome of Manchester City’s disciplinary process and the appeal that is expected to follow.