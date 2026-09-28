Dubai Basketball prepare for FC Barcelona at Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai Basketball welcome FC Barcelona to Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday September 29, with their second EuroLeague season continuing against another of European basketball’s biggest names following Thursday’s dramatic one-point defeat at home.

The game comes just days after Dubai Basketball opened its EuroLeague season with a dramatic 78–77 victory over SuperCup champions Real Madrid in front of a 7,000-strong crowd at Coca-Cola Arena.

Following that memorable opening-night result, Dubai Basketball will now face another of European basketball’s most decorated sides as it looks to maintain its strong start to the 2026/27 EuroLeague season.

Tuesday’s clash will have added significance for Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual, as he prepares to go up against his former club for the first time since moving to Dubai. Pascual spent eight-and-a-half years at FC Barcelona, where he collected a number of domestic and European trophies.

Pascual is entering his first EuroLeague season with Dubai Basketball, with the team featuring a revamped 19-man roster as it prepares for a second consecutive campaign in Europe’s premier basketball competition.

With Barcelona next up at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Basketball will look to build on its opening-round victory and continue its strong start to the season in front of its home fans.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.