Wi Ha-joon is a KGF fan: K-Drama star praises Yash’s 'incredibly flashy' action epic

Korean actor Wi Ha‑joon calls KGF ‘flashy and fun' and admires Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots
Dubai: South Korean actor Wi Ha‑joon, who rose to global fame for his role as police officer Hwang Jun‑ho in Netflix’s Squid Game, is currently promoting the South Korean romantic thriller Siren’s Kiss. In a recent India Today interview clip circulating online, he not only expressed his admiration for Indian cinema but also shared his interest in exploring projects with the same energy and scale as films like KGF and 3 Idiots.
During the conversation, the actor said he would like to choose Bollywood scripts and movies similar in spirit to KGF and 3 Idiots, pointing to his openness to work in projects with large‑scale action, emotional depth, and broad audience appeal. He described it as “incredibly flashy, incredibly large scale, incredibly fun,”
KGF: Chapter 1 the first part of the Kannada‑language action saga is known for its action, high production values and a sweeping narrative that helped it become one of the most talked‑about Indian films worldwide. The KGF films, directed by Prashanth Neel, follow the rise of the character Rocky Bhai and have been praised for their worldbuilding and cinematic scale.
The sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, further amplified the franchise’s impact. Released simultaneously in five languages, it became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, demonstrating its global appeal and solidifying its status as a pan-Indian blockbuster.
Wi’s admiration isn’t limited to action spectacles. He has also expressed fondness for 3 Idiots, the 2009 Hindi film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which blends humour, heart, and social commentary. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, the movie is celebrated for its take on friendship, personal growth, and the pressures of India’s education system.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji