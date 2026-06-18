UAE experts call for urgent action to tackle water scarcity in arid regions

EEG discussion focused on desalination, recycling and long-term water resilience
Dubai: Water security in arid regions took centre stage at a panel discussion hosted by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) on Tuesday, bringing together policymakers, researchers, industry experts and educators to discuss practical solutions for tackling growing water scarcity.
Held to coincide with the UN World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the discussion focused on how innovation, policy and collaboration can help strengthen long-term water resilience across the UAE and the wider GCC.
Opening the event, EEG Chairperson Dr Habiba Al Mar'ashi said rising temperatures, declining freshwater resources and growing demand have made water security one of the region's most pressing sustainability challenges.
She said technologies such as renewable-powered desalination, wastewater recycling, smart water systems and AI-driven monitoring are helping transform water management but stressed that long-term progress also depends on effective policies and shared responsibility. EEG said it will produce an analytical paper based on the panel's discussions and recommendations.
The programme also featured an inter-school debate on whether desalination is the most reliable long-term solution for water security in arid regions. Students from JSS International School and the American School of Creative Science debated the environmental, economic and technological implications of desalination, water recycling and aquifer recharge. The audience vote ended in a tie.
Panel discussions highlighted increasing pressure on freshwater supplies driven by climate change, urbanisation and rising industrial and agricultural demand.
Experts identified renewable-powered desalination, wastewater reuse, digital leak detection, smart water management systems and aquifer recharge as among the key technologies needed to improve long-term water resilience.
Speakers also pointed to challenges facing existing water infrastructure, including high energy use, brine discharge from desalination plants and ageing networks. They stressed the importance of combining technological innovation with stronger policies, private-sector participation and public awareness to improve water efficiency.
The discussion concluded with a question-and-answer session covering implementation challenges, regulatory readiness, technological innovation and cross-sector collaboration.
The event was supported by McDonald's UAE, with Accenture joining as a support contributor. It was hosted at Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park and organised in partnership with organisations including the Emirates Green Building Council, Clean Energy Business Council, Swiss Business Council, Capital Club Dubai and Arabia CSR Network.