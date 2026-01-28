Emirates Environmental Group hosts first panel discussion of 2026

The event commenced with EEG’s first Inter-School Debate of 2026, reaffirming the organisation’s strong commitment to youth engagement and sustainability education. Students debated the motion “Renewables: The Ultimate Solution or an Overrated Challenge?”, presenting well-researched and articulate arguments on the opportunities and limitations of renewable energy systems. Al Sanawbar School, Al Ainrepresented the proposition, arguing that “Renewables are the ultimate solution because they offer sustainable, future-proof energy that benefits economies and the planet.”Speaking for the opposition, Virginia International Private School, Abu Dhabi, contended that“Renewables are an overrated challenge because they face practical limits that prevent them from replacing conventional energy at national and global scales.”