Emirates Environmental Group hosts first panel discussion of 2026

The event commenced with EEG’s first Inter-School Debate of 2026
Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully hosted its first panel discussion of 2026, titled “Scaling Renewables: Clean Energy Integration and Grid Stability”, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and youth to examine the challenges and opportunities of transitioning towards resilient, renewable-based power systems.
In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, highlighted the profound transformation underway in the global energy landscape, emphasising that renewable energy is no longer a peripheral alternative but a central pillar of economic competitiveness, climate action and energy security. Citing the International Energy Agency, she noted that renewables are expected to account for nearly 90 percent of global power capacity additions by 2030, underscoring that scaling renewables is not merely about adding capacity but about how effectively clean energy is integrated into existing power systems while ensuring grid reliability, stability and resilience.
She outlined key challenges faced by energy systems worldwide, including intermittency, grid congestion, storage limitations, digital infrastructure gaps and regulatory readiness, stressing that addressing these issues requires coordinated planning, investment in smart grids, advanced storage solutions, digitalisation, demand-side management and regional collaboration.
The event commenced with EEG’s first Inter-School Debate of 2026, reaffirming the organisation’s strong commitment to youth engagement and sustainability education. Students debated the motion “Renewables: The Ultimate Solution or an Overrated Challenge?”, presenting well-researched and articulate arguments on the opportunities and limitations of renewable energy systems. Al Sanawbar School, Al Ainrepresented the proposition, arguing that “Renewables are the ultimate solution because they offer sustainable, future-proof energy that benefits economies and the planet.”Speaking for the opposition, Virginia International Private School, Abu Dhabi, contended that“Renewables are an overrated challenge because they face practical limits that prevent them from replacing conventional energy at national and global scales.”
The debate showcased a high level of critical thinking and environmental awareness, highlighting the important role of youth in shaping informed and balanced climate and energy discourse.
The expert panel that followed featured Eng. Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Ms. Maryam Mohammed Alshamsi,Head of the Energy Projects Modelling Section at the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Prof. Abdul Ghani Olabi, Director, Sustainable Energy and Power Systems Research Centre at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Waseem Hoeneini, Managing Partner at WMSJ, and Dr.Mostafa Shaaban, Director of Energy, Water, and Sustainable Environment Research Center, at the American University of Sharjah.
The discussion explored key technical, regulatory and financial aspects of clean energy integration. Panellists focused on solutions such as energy storage systems, smart grids, demand response mechanisms and the emerging role of green hydrogen as a long-duration storage option. They examined how surplus renewable power can be effectively stored and utilised, while also addressing challenges related to infrastructure readiness, cost, regulatory frameworks, and market design.
The dialogue also centred on green hydrogen’s potential to enhance grid flexibility and support decarbonisation across sectors. While acknowledging its promise as a strategic enabler for high-renewable systems, speakers stressed the need for supportive policies, targeted investments and regional cooperation to overcome existing barriers and unlock its full potential. Experts also highlighted the importance of leveraging emerging technologies, including data-driven tools and smart grid solutions, to optimise real-time grid management and future-proof energy infrastructure.
The panel discussion was followed by an engaging Q&A session, where participants interacted directly with the speakers, raising questions on practical implementation, policy challenges and innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox