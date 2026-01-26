Al Dobowi Group: A journey from tyre management to global industry leader

The company now sells in over 100 countries worldwide & has two major factories in the UAE
The Al Dobowi Group was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East. We have grown beyond tyre management, providing our clients with all the solutions they need with regard to motion.
This includes batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and technical rubber products. Al Dobowi is a globally renowned systems and solutions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management industries.
Al Dobowi Group of companies has a significant presence in over 10 countries and employs over 2,000 people, functioning collectively as a unified corporate enterprise focused on excelling in the business of manufacturing and distribution.
Eternity Technologies is one of the fastest growing industrial battery company in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage including off grid solar systems.
Founded in 2011 by Al Dobowi Group in Ras Al Khaimah, Eternity Technologies soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the motive power battery market, supporting applications such as electric forklift trucks.
In 2014, Eternity Technologies launched its full range of OPzV & OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market. In 2020, it further expanded its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V & 12V gel blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications.
To mark its 10th anniversary in 2021, Eternity Technologies launched Quasar, a new generation of thin tube carbon nano motive battery to serve demanding motive applications. The company now sells in over 100 countries worldwide and has two major factories in the UAE. It has established partner businesses to enable regional distributorship in Germany, Spain, USA, Chile and South Africa, offering local cell assembly.
Offering a wide range of products, including cells, batteries, blocs, chargers and accessories for the motive power, standby power and renewable energy market, Eternity Technologies is a rapidly growing force in the market.
For more details on products visit Eternitytechnologies.com
