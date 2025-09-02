Abu Dhabi Conference tackles global water scarcity with technology and youth-led Initiatives

Nearly 2.1 billion people worldwide still lack safely managed drinking water
The Fifth Annual Conference on Sustainable Water Security, organized by the TRENDS Research and Advisory Center, opened today at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. Running for two days under the theme “Sustainable Water Security: Harnessing Technology and Innovation to Shape the Future of Water Security”, the event brings together ministers, senior officials, international experts, and representatives of regional and global organizations.
As part of the conference’s creative segment, the Arabic edition of the book “The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Shape the 21st Century” by Sir Liam Fox was launched. The event also announced the “TRENDS Research Competition on Water Security” and the “TRENDS Youth Water Security Council.”
In his welcome remarks, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, underscored the importance of addressing water security as one of the greatest challenges facing humanity in the 21st century.
He highlighted findings from a joint World Health Organization and UNICEF report issued in August 2025, revealing that nearly 2.1 billion people worldwide still lack safely managed drinking water, while some four billion people—around two-thirds of the global population—face severe water scarcity for at least one month every year.
Dr. Al-Ali stressed that water security is closely tied to core global issues such as climate change adaptation, food systems, economic and political stability, and sustainable development. He noted that Sustainable Development Goal 6 calls for ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, while also intersecting with other goals, including poverty eradication, food security, good health, climate action, and ecosystem protection.
Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that TRENDS has become a global intellectual hub, combining rigorous academic research, in-depth strategic analysis, and science diplomacy to support policymaking at regional and international levels.
He emphasized that the conference reflects TRENDS’ ongoing mission to provide a platform for constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas on the world’s most pressing challenges. He added that this year’s theme reflects a profound recognition of the severity of the global water crisis, stressing that the issue is no longer merely a subject of discussion but an urgent call to immediate action.
“Water, once considered a silent crisis, has now become the real test of governments’ and societies’ capacity for leadership and responsibility,” he said. He further noted that the world is at a critical juncture, with hundreds of millions of people experiencing water shortages for at least one month each year, while projections indicate that global water demand will reach unprecedented levels in the coming decades—threatening to exacerbate crises related to food, health, and economic security.
As a gesture of appreciation, the conference honored several distinguished guests, along with strategic partners, sponsors, and media institutions that contributed to the success of this important scientific event.
The conference enjoys wide media support from leading national outlets. The National served as a strategic media partner, while coverage was also provided by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al-Ittihad News Center, Gulf News, the UAE Journalists Association, and the Viory media platform, which introduced an innovative digital dimension to the coverage.
This recognition reflects a constructive partnership between research institutions, media organizations, and both public and private sectors—further reinforcing the conference’s role as a comprehensive platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative action.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox