Abu Dhabi set to host 5th TRENDS conference on sustainable water security

The event will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced that its fifth annual conference on sustainable water security, themed “Sustainable Water Security: Shaping a Water-Secure Future Through Innovation and Knowledge”, will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi.
The two-day event will gather 33 officials, researchers, international experts, and representatives from regional and global organisations, alongside youth participants.
An accompanying exhibition will showcase pioneering projects and technologies.
Discussions will focus on the urgent challenges of water security and highlight solutions, policies, and innovations for sustainable water management amid climate change, economic pressures, and growing social demands.
The conference will be chaired by Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, who described water security as “an existential issue that transcends geography and politics, shaping the present and future of humanity.”
He said the forum reflects TRENDS’ commitment to global and regional cooperation on water challenges, while also fostering partnerships between think tanks, policymakers, and international organisations.
The event supports the UAE’s preparations for hosting the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, serving as a key platform to advance the global agenda on sustainable water security and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Inaugural Session: Launch of the Arabic edition of The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Write the 21st Century by Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, announcement of the TRENDS Water Security Research Competition, and the launch of the TRENDS Water Security Youth Council.
Main Sessions:
Shaping the Future of Water Security
Transboundary Water Geopolitics—Between Conflict and Cooperation
Multilateralism and Knowledge in the Global Water Dialogue: The UN and the Role of Think Tanks in Promoting SDG 6
Key Sessions:
The Role of Finance and Investment in Transforming Water Systems
Technology and AI-Driven Approaches to Future Water Sustainability & Security
Resilience and Adaptive Capacity in National Water Systems: Global Case Studies on Mitigating Water Risk
Youth-led activities and an interactive exhibition will run alongside the sessions.
The exhibition will feature 10 government and private organisations, including Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE University, SEHA, NYU Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. Exhibitors will present projects and solutions addressing water security.
TRENDS will also showcase its latest studies and publications in a dedicated pavilion, reinforcing its role as a hub for research and policy analysis.
The conference is backed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (strategic sponsor), SEHA and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (diamond sponsors).
Media partners include The National as strategic media partner, along with WAM, Al Ittihad News, and the UAE Journalists Association. Viory Media Platform, Aneco Middle East, and Sabha Advertising & Exhibitions will provide additional digital coverage.
The distinguished speaker lineup includes:
Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, UAE
Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, former UK Secretary of State for Defence, UK
Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Acting Vice Chancellor, United Arab Emirates University
Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director, Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, UAE
Prof. Ashok Swain, UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation, Uppsala University, Sweden
Prof. Cecilia Tortajada, University of Glasgow, UK
Dr. Hazim El-Naser, former Minister of Water and Irrigation, Jordan
Prof. Asit Biswas, Director, Water Management International, Singapore
Alongside senior academics, UN advisors, and TRENDS researchers.
Engineer Marwan Shayeh, Deputy General Manager of Facilities and Maintenance at SEHA, said: “Water security is deeply linked to public health and community well-being. By joining this global dialogue, SEHA aims to showcase innovative solutions, exchange knowledge, and support efforts to ensure a water-secure and sustainable future. Together with partners, we believe every drop of water can make a difference—for our health, our environment, and for future generations.”
The conference will open with the launch of the Arabic edition of The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Shape the 21st Century, written by Sir Liam Fox, former UK Secretary of State for Defence and Chairman of the UK Abraham Accords Group.
Other highlights include the launch of the TRENDS Research Competition on Water Security and the inauguration of the TRENDS Youth Council for Water Security.
Dr Al-Ali noted that the first day will feature three key sessions:
The future of water security
The geopolitics of transboundary waters, balancing conflict and cooperation
The role of multilateralism and think tanks in advancing SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation)
Running alongside the conference, an interactive exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and best practices in water security.
Ten government and private entities will present projects and initiatives that blend knowledge with practical solutions, underscoring national and institutional commitment to water sustainability.
Visitors will have the chance to explore cutting-edge ideas and engage directly with experts in the field.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox