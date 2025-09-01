GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi set to host 5th TRENDS conference on sustainable water security

The event will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory

Abu Dhabi: TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced that its fifth annual conference on sustainable water security, themed “Sustainable Water Security: Shaping a Water-Secure Future Through Innovation and Knowledge”, will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event will gather 33 officials, researchers, international experts, and representatives from regional and global organisations, alongside youth participants.

An accompanying exhibition will showcase pioneering projects and technologies.

Discussions will focus on the urgent challenges of water security and highlight solutions, policies, and innovations for sustainable water management amid climate change, economic pressures, and growing social demands.

A strategic platform

The conference will be chaired by Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, who described water security as “an existential issue that transcends geography and politics, shaping the present and future of humanity.”

He said the forum reflects TRENDS’ commitment to global and regional cooperation on water challenges, while also fostering partnerships between think tanks, policymakers, and international organisations.

The event supports the UAE’s preparations for hosting the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, serving as a key platform to advance the global agenda on sustainable water security and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Conference program

Day one

Inaugural Session: Launch of the Arabic edition of The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Write the 21st Century by Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, announcement of the TRENDS Water Security Research Competition, and the launch of the TRENDS Water Security Youth Council.

Main Sessions:

  • Shaping the Future of Water Security

  • Transboundary Water Geopolitics—Between Conflict and Cooperation

  • Multilateralism and Knowledge in the Global Water Dialogue: The UN and the Role of Think Tanks in Promoting SDG 6

Day two

 Key Sessions:

  • The Role of Finance and Investment in Transforming Water Systems

  • Technology and AI-Driven Approaches to Future Water Sustainability & Security

  • Resilience and Adaptive Capacity in National Water Systems: Global Case Studies on Mitigating Water Risk

  • Youth-led activities and an interactive exhibition will run alongside the sessions.

Accompanying Exhibition

The exhibition will feature 10 government and private organisations, including Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE University, SEHA, NYU Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. Exhibitors will present projects and solutions addressing water security.

TRENDS will also showcase its latest studies and publications in a dedicated pavilion, reinforcing its role as a hub for research and policy analysis.

Strategic Partnerships and Media Support

The conference is backed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (strategic sponsor), SEHA and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (diamond sponsors).

Media partners include The National as strategic media partner, along with WAM, Al Ittihad News, and the UAE Journalists Association. Viory Media Platform, Aneco Middle East, and Sabha Advertising & Exhibitions will provide additional digital coverage.

Notable Speakers

The distinguished speaker lineup includes:

  • Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, UAE

  • Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, former UK Secretary of State for Defence, UK

  • Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Acting Vice Chancellor, United Arab Emirates University

  • Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director, Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, UAE

  • Prof. Ashok Swain, UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation, Uppsala University, Sweden

  • Prof. Cecilia Tortajada, University of Glasgow, UK

  • Dr. Hazim El-Naser, former Minister of Water and Irrigation, Jordan

  • Prof. Asit Biswas, Director, Water Management International, Singapore

  • Alongside senior academics, UN advisors, and TRENDS researchers.

Shared responsibility

Engineer Marwan Shayeh, Deputy General Manager of Facilities and Maintenance at SEHA, said: “Water security is deeply linked to public health and community well-being. By joining this global dialogue, SEHA aims to showcase innovative solutions, exchange knowledge, and support efforts to ensure a water-secure and sustainable future. Together with partners, we believe every drop of water can make a difference—for our health, our environment, and for future generations.”

Book launch and new initiatives

The conference will open with the launch of the Arabic edition of The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Shape the 21st Century, written by Sir Liam Fox, former UK Secretary of State for Defence and Chairman of the UK Abraham Accords Group.

Other highlights include the launch of the TRENDS Research Competition on Water Security and the inauguration of the TRENDS Youth Council for Water Security.

Dr Al-Ali noted that the first day will feature three key sessions:

  • The future of water security

  • The geopolitics of transboundary waters, balancing conflict and cooperation

  • The role of multilateralism and think tanks in advancing SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation)

Interactive exhibition

Running alongside the conference, an interactive exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and best practices in water security.

Ten government and private entities will present projects and initiatives that blend knowledge with practical solutions, underscoring national and institutional commitment to water sustainability.

Visitors will have the chance to explore cutting-edge ideas and engage directly with experts in the field.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Global experts, youth lead water security conference

Global experts, youth lead water security conference

3m read
Taqa has been busy expanding its international presence, whether through corporate deals or being part of big-ticket projects. The new $1 billion plus deal adds to that portfolio.

Abu Dhabi water company buys Spanish firm for $1b plus

2m read
What’s coming to Yas Island this summer? Find out

What’s coming to Yas Island this summer? Find out

3m read
How do you conquer your fear of the sea?

Parasailing in Dubai: Overcoming fear of the sea

3m read