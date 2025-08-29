Global experts, youth lead TRENDS conference on sustainable water security

Two-day forum will address pressing challenges of water security, explore solutions
TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced that its fifth annual conference on sustainable water security, themed “Sustainable Water Security: Shaping a Water-Secure Future Through Innovation and Knowledge,” will be held from September 2–3, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi.
The event will bring together 33 officials, researchers, and international experts, alongside representatives of regional and global organizations, youth participants, and an accompanying exhibition. The two-day forum will address the pressing challenges of water security and explore innovative solutions, policies, and technologies to ensure the sustainable management of water resources in light of climate change, economic pressures, and social demands.
The conference is chaired by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, who stressed that water security is “an existential issue that transcends geography and politics, shaping the present and future of humanity.”
He emphasized that the conference reflects TRENDS’ commitment to supporting international and regional efforts to tackle water challenges and to fostering partnerships between think tanks, policymakers, and global organizations. The event also complements the UAE’s preparations to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, serving as a preliminary knowledge platform that contributes to the global agenda on sustainable water security and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Day One
Inaugural Session: Launch of the Arabic edition of The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Write the 21st Century by Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, announcement of the TRENDS Water Security Research Competition, and the launch of the TRENDS Water Security Youth Council.
Main Sessions:
Shaping the Future of Water Security
Transboundary Water Geopolitics—Between Conflict and Cooperation
Multilateralism and Knowledge in the Global Water Dialogue: The UN and the Role of Think Tanks in Promoting SDG 6
Key sessions:
The Role of Finance and Investment in Transforming Water Systems
Technology and AI-Driven Approaches to Future Water Sustainability & Security
Resilience and Adaptive Capacity in National Water Systems: Global Case Studies on Mitigating Water Risk
Youth-led activities and an interactive exhibition will run alongside the sessions.
An exhibition will feature 10 government and private entities, including Abu Dhabi Ports Group, United Arab Emirates University, SEHA, NYU Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority. Participants will showcase pioneering projects, technologies, and solutions addressing water security.
A dedicated TRENDS pavilion will present the organization’s latest studies and publications, reinforcing its role as a hub for knowledge production and policy analysis.
The conference enjoys strategic sponsorship from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Center, along with diamond sponsorship from SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.
Media partnerships include The National as the strategic media partner, with additional support from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Ittihad News, and the UAE Journalists Association. Viory Media Platform, Aneco Middle East, and Sabha Advertising & Exhibitions will add innovative digital coverage.
The distinguished speaker lineup includes:
Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, UAE
Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, former UK Secretary of State for Defence, UK
Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Acting Vice Chancellor, United Arab Emirates University
Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director, Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, UAE
Prof. Ashok Swain, UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation, Uppsala University, Sweden
Prof. Cecilia Tortajada, University of Glasgow, UK
Dr. Hazim El-Naser, former Minister of Water and Irrigation, Jordan
Prof. Asit Biswas, Director, Water Management International, Singapore
Alongside senior academics, UN advisors, and TRENDS researchers.
Speaking ahead of the event, Engineer Marwan Shayeh, Deputy General Manager of Facilities and Maintenance at SEHA, said:
“Water security is deeply linked to public health and community well-being. By joining this global dialogue, SEHA aims to showcase innovative solutions, exchange knowledge, and support efforts to ensure a water-secure and sustainable future. Together with partners, we believe every drop of water can make a difference—for our health, our environment, and for future generations.”
The Fifth TRENDS Annual Conference on Sustainable Water Security is set to be a leading platform for dialogue, research, and collaboration—driving collective efforts to build a more water-secure future for all.
