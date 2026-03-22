From Indonesia to Philippines, UAE protects rivers, other water sources and saves lives
Dubai: The UAE is spearheading a global movement to secure clean water for billions of people, backing its ambitions with a $150m international initiative, world-leading desalination technology, and a starring role at the upcoming UN Water Conference 2026, in what is seen as a clear signal that the country is as serious about water security as it is about energy.
On World Water Day, observed by the United Nations on March 22, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak laid out the scale of the crisis and the UAE's response to it.
Some 2.1 billion people globally are deprived of clean drinking water close to their homes. Women and girls in many countries spend around 250 million hours daily collecting and transporting water, time drained from education, employment and community life. More than a billion women lack access to safe water services, and 380 million live in areas of severe water stress.
"The theme of this year's World Water Day, 'Where water flows, equality grows,' sheds light on a reality we cannot ignore," Dr Al Dahak said.
Dr Al Dahak pointed out that the UAE is leading international efforts to confront water scarcity at both the local and global levels. This is clearly embodied in the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which places the UAE at the forefront of international efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation and developing sustainable water technologies that serve humanity.
The initiative, launched to address the global water scarcity crisis, reflects a firm commitment to transforming challenges into tangible solutions, translated into action through the allocation of $150 million, and the launch of the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition with a prize purse of up to $119 million, to develop effective solutions to enhance the efficiency of seawater desalination technologies and reduce their costs.
"Our efforts are not limited to just technological innovation, but also include major environmental initiatives on the ground," Dr Al Dahak said.
The UAE is leading global efforts through the Clean Rivers initiative to address the challenges of water pollution and waste. The initiative is actively working in several countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, to enhance the resilience of local communities and ensure the sustainability of rivers and natural water sources as a fundamental lifeline.
On the national level, the UAE presents a pioneering model in the integrated management of water resources through the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. The strategy aims to reduce the total demand for water resources by 21% and increase the reuse of treated water to 95%, alongside a focus on optimising water consumption and enhancing natural water resources.
The latest eco-friendly technological solutions are being deployed to ensure the sustainability of water supplies, foremost among them being the expansion of sustainable reverse osmosis technologies in water desalination plants, contributing to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency to meet growing demand.
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Dr Al Dahak stressed that the sustainable management of water cannot be separated from the agriculture and energy sectors.
"We recognise the deep nexus of energy, water, and food, and have long advocated for the adoption of an integrated framework where energy and water security directly contribute to enhancing global water and food security. This approach is aligned with our commitment to preserving our natural ecosystems and halting their degradation for the benefit of all living creatures," she said.
Meanwhile, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), echoed the call for collective responsibility. "World Water Day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to preserving this vital resource and ensuring its sustainability. Water is a key pillar of sustainable development and a fundamental driver of societal stability and prosperity," he said.
Al Tayer added that the day "represents an invitation to individuals and institutions alike to work together to protect water resources and ensure their sustainability by promoting a culture of sustainability within society and encouraging responsible practices that preserve water and reduce waste."
The UAE recently mobilised international efforts through the launch of the Sustainability Impact Forum during the World Governments Summit 2026, under the theme Partnerships for Sustainable Water. The forum emphasised that cooperation between governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations is essential to delivering just, equitable, and sustainable solutions in the water sector.
The country is now preparing, in cooperation with the Republic of Senegal, to co-host the UN Water Conference 2026 in December, what Dr Al Dahak described as a defining global platform to transition from pledges to actual implementation, accelerate global efforts to ensure access to safe water for all, and direct investments towards infrastructure projects and major environmental initiatives such as protecting ecosystems and clean rivers.
"Water is not merely a challenge; it is the vital catalyst for peace and the lifeblood sustaining our planet,” she added.