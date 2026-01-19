UAE leads high-level dialogue on women and children’s water access in conflict zones

Session highlights partnerships, resilience and humanitarian action
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), organised a high-level dialogue on enabling women and children to secure safe and regular access to water in areas affected by armed conflict. The session was held under the patronage of Sheikha Dr. Moza bint Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Taking place on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, the dialogue underscored the UAE’s commitment to linking humanitarian action with sustainability priorities and strengthening the resilience of conflict-affected communities.
The session brought together representatives from UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations, including Dubai Humanitarian, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Food Programme (WFP), UNHCR, the International Medical Corps (IMC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
Discussions focused on the challenges posed by damage to or targeting of water infrastructure in conflict settings, and the disproportionate impact on women and children—particularly regarding health risks, the burden of water collection on women and girls, and heightened vulnerability within affected communities.
Participants explored ways to protect and rehabilitate water systems, enhance resilience, and integrate access to water into emergency response, recovery efforts, and long-term development programmes.
The session emphasised adherence to international humanitarian law in protecting water infrastructure and highlighted the importance of partnerships among governments, UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and NGOs to implement practical, people-centred solutions.
All participants reaffirmed the critical importance of empowering women and children with safe and dignified access to water in conflict zones. They renewed their commitment to enhanced coordination, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives to deliver tangible impact on affected communities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox