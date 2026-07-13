Fewer walks plus the same food portions? That's often a recipe for extra kilos.

A balanced diet packed with quality proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants helps maintain everything from skin health to energy levels, even during quieter summer months. Gulf News/ Lakshana Palat

A worried question rose over a pet community group, the other day. Fudgie the cat wasn't eating. He had glared at his food bowl and then climbed up on the scratch post, refusing to eat all day. His cat-mum, a first-time cat owner, was anxious. Was this normal? Was he sick? He wasn't. Fudgie just like the humans around him, was a little worn down by the heat. And as he doesn't have a 9-5 job, he could afford to sleep for 12 hours. Late at night, he came down and finished his food and went back to sleep. So, if you're also worried about your pets in the UAE summers, and what to do, and what not to do, we have a little guide for you, with the help of some seasoned experts.

1. Don't assume your pet needs less nutrition just because they're exercising less Yes, your dog is probably spending less time outdoors. But that doesn't mean they need less nutrition. As Dr. Zeiad Al Hawat, Head of Operations at Zabeel Feed & Zabeel Pets says, during the UAE summer, many dogs naturally become less active as owners reduce walks and outdoor exercise to avoid the extreme heat. While their activity levels may decrease, their nutritional requirements remain critical for maintaining muscle condition, immune function, healthy digestion, and overall wellbeing. He explains that a balanced diet packed with quality proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants helps maintain everything from skin health to energy levels, even during quieter summer months.

2. Watch out for the summer weight gain Fewer walks plus the same food portions? That's often a recipe for extra kilos. According to Dr. Al Hawat, one of the biggest mistakes owners make is continuing to feed the same amount despite reduced activity levels. Another common trap: Guilt treats. "Another common issue is overcompensating with treats, snacks, or table scraps because owners feel guilty about reducing walks and outdoor activities. While these may seem harmless, they can quickly add excess calories and disrupt a dog's nutritional balance," he says.

3. Treats are fine, but they shouldn't become the main course Summer boredom often means extra biscuits and people to dole out very healthy helpings of peanut butter (and when I say people, I admit that I used to be people). But too many treats can lead to obesity, joint problems and even make it harder for dogs to regulate their body temperature in extreme heat. Dr. Al Hawat recommends that treats make up no more than 10 per cent of your dog's daily calorie intake, with the rest coming from a complete and balanced diet.

4. Hydration isn't just about filling the water bowl Fresh water is essential, but that's only part of the story. One common myth, says Dr. Al Hawat, is believing hydration starts and ends with water. "While access to fresh, clean water is essential, overall nutrition also plays an important role in supporting hydration, metabolism, and general health." He also notes that healthy dogs eating a complete, balanced diet generally don't need electrolyte supplements unless a veterinarian specifically recommends them.

5. Learn how much water your pet actually needs There's no magic number because every pet is different. According to Gaurav and Sidarth Mahindra, Co-Founders of Pet Corner: Dogs generally drink 40 to 80ml of water per kilogram of body weight daily, depending on weather and activity.

Cats naturally drink less because they get much of their hydration from wet food.

Cat soups can be a useful way to increase fluid intake while giving cats something they'll actually enjoy. They also point out that early dehydration signs include: Loss of appetite

Low energy

Dark yellow or concentrated urine

6. Your pet's water bowl probably isn't as clean as you think Don't just top it up, refresh it. The Mahindras recommend checking water bowls several times a day to make sure fresh water is always available. For dogs, bowls often need replacing two to three times daily because food particles and debris contaminate the water. Cats, meanwhile, can be surprisingly fussy. "They do not like to drink out of a bowl, often picky and tend to prefer running water, which by instinct is perceived as fresher, cleaner and oxygenated water. I always recommend customers to get pet fountains for their cats, placing it away from the cat litter and food area."

7. Don't panic if your pet eats a little less Reduced appetite is fairly common during the hottest months. Rather than constantly switching foods, the Mahindras suggest sticking with your pet's usual diet and simply offering smaller meals more frequently. Cats especially dislike sudden diet changes and should continue eating familiar food, with extra wet food to support hydration. However, if your pet's appetite drops significantly or continues for several days, it's time to see a veterinarian.

8. Read the ingredient label like you read food labels for yourself Choosing pet food can feel overwhelming, but Dr. Al Hawat says a few things immediately stand out on a good label. Look for: Clearly named protein sources like chicken, lamb, beef or salmon.

A statement confirming the food provides complete and balanced nutrition.

Healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Transparent ingredient lists rather than vague terms such as "animal by-products" or "meat derivatives." He adds that quality ingredients, not trendy marketing claims, should always come first.

9. Grain-free doesn't automatically mean healthier Grain-free diets remain popular, but Dr. Al Hawat says many owners misunderstand what they actually do. "Grain-free diets are often perceived as healthier, but this is one of the most common misconceptions in pet nutrition. For the vast majority of dogs, properly prepared grains can be an excellent source of energy, fibre, and nutrients." He adds that genuine grain allergies are uncommon, and owners should choose food based on their dog's individual nutritional needs rather than trends.

When your pet's diet isn't working Sometimes your pet tells you something is wrong before any test does. Dr. Al Hawat says warning signs that a diet may not be meeting nutritional needs include: Dull coat

Excessive shedding

Dry or itchy skin

Weight changes

Digestive issues

Poor muscle condition

Low energy

Recurrent ear infections

Reduced appetite

Slow recovery after exercise If you notice these symptoms, a veterinary check-up can help determine whether nutrition is playing a role.

Lakshana N Palat Assistant Features Editor Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing. Show More