Are you making these summer health mistakes? Doctors debunk common misconceptions

Experts reveal the myths that could put your health at risk this UAE summer
Dubai: You wait until you're thirsty before drinking water. You assume staying indoors is enough to beat the heat. You switch on a fan and think you're protected. They may sound like harmless summer habits, but doctors say some of the most common advice people follow during the UAE's hottest months is based on myths, not medicine.
While many of these beliefs have been passed down through families or amplified on social media, experts warn they can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even life-threatening heat stroke.
Here's what doctors say UAE residents should stop believing and what they should do instead.
If there's one misconception Dr. Rayan Mohammed, general practitioner at Valeo Health, wants people to leave behind this summer, it's waiting for thirst before reaching for a glass of water.
“In reality, thirst is a late indicator of dehydration, particularly in older adults, children, and people spending prolonged periods in air-conditioned environments where fluid loss is less noticeable,” Mohammed told Gulf News.
Another myth she often hears is that drinking ice-cold water in extreme heat is harmful.
“There is no medical evidence to support this. Cold water is perfectly safe for most people and can actually make hydration more comfortable, encouraging adequate fluid intake.”
Mohammed has also cautioned against relying on sunscreen alone.
“Sunscreen prevents UV damage and sunburn, but it does not prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”
For those who develop heat exhaustion, she has stressed that the response should be immediate, not after “five more minutes.”
People should stop all activity, move into air conditioning or deep shade, drink cool water with electrolytes, cool the skin, and monitor symptoms. If they don't improve within 30 minutes, or confusion, unconsciousness, or the absence of sweating develops, emergency medical care is needed.
Feeling a fan blowing across your face may offer relief, but Wayne Martini Jr., MD, emergency medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, has bared that it can create a false sense of security during extreme heat.
“Once the air is hotter than your skin, roughly above 35°C, a fan can blow hot air over you and add heat rather than remove it,” explained Martini Jr.
Instead, he has recommended using fans together with air conditioning, shade, cool showers, and damp cloths.
Moreover, Martini Jr. has flagged another long-standing practice of taking salt tablets after heavy sweating.
“Too much salt without enough water can actually worsen dehydration. A balanced electrolyte drink and normal meals do the job better.”
The most dangerous misconception, however, is believing heat stroke develops slowly enough for people to push through it.
“The hallmark signs are confusion, slurred speech, agitation, stumbling, or collapse.”
If someone is showing those symptoms, the priority is immediate cooling while waiting for emergency services.
“Cool aggressively and fast, pour cool or cold water over the body, place ice or cold packs at the neck, armpits, and groin, and fan while misting with water.”
When appropriate, use cold-water immersion for otherwise healthy young people who collapse during strenuous activity.
Many people believe heat-related illnesses only affect construction workers, athletes, or people spending long hours under the sun. Dr. Abeir Ali, general practitioner at Prime Hospital, has emphasised that's far from the truth.
“Anyone, including children, older adults, and individuals with chronic medical conditions, can develop heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” shared Ali.
Those groups are often less likely to experience the body's typical warning signs, making prevention even more important.
One safety reminder Ali has reiterated is never leaving children, older adults, or pets inside parked vehicles, even for a few minutes, as temperatures inside cars can rise rapidly during the UAE summer.
Not everything you drink helps your body cope with extreme heat. One misconception Dr. Unni Rajasekharan Nair, consultant in internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, frequently encounters is the belief that sugary soft drinks, energy drinks, and other sweetened beverages are just as effective as water for hydration.
He believes many of these myths continue because they are repeated by family members, friends, and social media, and because people may have followed these habits for years without obvious consequences.
“Extreme heat places significant stress on the body, so relying on outdated advice can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke,” exclaimed Nair.
Rather than relying on popular beliefs, he has encouraged people to focus on simple preventive habits such as drinking water consistently throughout the day, wearing lightweight, breathable clothing, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and taking regular breaks in cool environments if working or exercising outdoors.
“Ultimately, prevention is far easier and safer than treating heat exhaustion or heat stroke once it develops.”
Surviving a UAE summer isn't just about enduring the heat, it's about replacing long-held myths with habits backed by science. Staying hydrated before thirst kicks in, recognising when cooling methods fall short, and knowing the warning signs of heat illness could make all the difference when temperatures soar.