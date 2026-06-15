Working through the heat: UAE outdoor staff share how they stay safe

Outdoor workers say staying safe on the job is discipline on hydration, rest, awareness
Dubai: As summer temperatures peak across the UAE, outdoor workers say staying safe on the job depends on strict hydration routines, regular breaks, and adherence to heat-safety rules, including the midday work ban.
Workers told Gulf News that while the heat presents daily challenges, government safety measures and simple workplace habits are helping them manage demanding outdoor duties.
Constant hydration
Sports and leisure team leader Samir Kafle, who has worked in the UAE for 12 years, has noted that summer shifts require careful discipline to manage physical strain.
“The heat can be very challenging, especially during the hottest hours of the day. The biggest challenge is the physical strain. Working for long hours under high temperatures can cause fatigue, dehydration, and exhaustion if you are not careful,” Kafle shared with Gulf News.
He has expressed gratitude for the UAE government’s midday work ban, adding that it helps improve safety for outdoor staff during peak temperatures.
Kafle has mentioned that he drinks water regularly, usually every 20 minutes, and ensures he follows a routine that includes light meals, breathable clothing, adequate sleep, and rest to recover between shifts.
Recreation supervisor Rabindra Singh Thakuri, who has also been in the UAE for 12 years, has bared that his role involves spending long hours outdoors monitoring both staff and guests.
“The biggest challenge is managing and supporting people in the heat. We constantly remind team members to eat properly, stay hydrated, get adequate rest, and look after their wellbeing,” explained Thakuri.
He added, “High temperatures can affect energy levels, concentration, and emotions for both guests and staff, so maintaining a positive and safe environment throughout the day requires extra attention and effort.”
Thakuri has stressed that he values the UAE’s heat-safety measures, including the midday work ban, which he described as a “strong commitment to protecting workers.”
Moreover, he has encouraged his team to ensure regular hydration and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas whenever possible.
Lifeguard Annapurna Singh, who has been in the UAE for five years, has highlighted that her duties include supervising pool areas, responding to incidents, and carrying out safety checks under direct sunlight.
“It important to stay alert and take the necessary precautions while carrying out responsibilities,” exclaimed Singh.
Similarly, she has lauded the UAE’s move in protecting workers with the rules in place.
“The UAE's midday work restrictions and focus on worker welfare are greatly appreciated, as they help reduce heat exposure and reinforce the importance of safety during the hottest hours of the day.”
In addition, Singh has pointed out that she drinks water regularly, takes breaks when possible, and follows heat-safety guidelines while remaining alert to early signs of heat stress.
On the other hand, Mohamed Sajas, also a lifeguard working in the UAE for four years, has noted that his role in the open-water requires continuous monitoring under intense sunlight.
“Working in these conditions can lead to fatigue, heat stress, and dehydration if proper precautions are not taken,” stated Sajas.
He follows strict routines including hydration, electrolyte drinks, sunscreen application, sun-protective gear, and rest breaks, and has emphasised that UAE heat-safety measures, including the midday work ban, play an important role in helping make outdoor work more manageable during peak summer hours.
For Rodolfo John Buensuceso, head bartender in pool and beach operations, who has lived in the UAE for 17 years, summer conditions significantly increase workload pressure.
“The biggest challenge is the high temperature and humidity, which can cause fatigue and dehydration if you are not careful. When the weather is extremely hot, even simple tasks can require more energy,” said Buensuceso.
He has added that maintaining service levels during peak heat is difficult. “Staying focused and maintaining the same level of service throughout the day can be challenging, especially during peak hours.”
According to him, hydration is his priority, along with electrolyte replacement, sunscreen use, and access to shaded or air-conditioned breaks.
Additionally, he has thanked the UAE’s midday work ban, which reduces exposure during peak heat.
Across roles, workers have underscored that survival in the UAE summer heat is not about endurance alone, but awareness.
Hydration every few minutes, strategic breaks, early recognition of heat stress, and adherence to safety rules form the backbone of daily routines.
With temperatures continuing to rise during peak summer months, such practices, combined with national labour safety regulations, are what keep them going safely, one shift at a time.