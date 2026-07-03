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UAE sets out five workplace safety measures to protect workers during summer

Employers must provide cold water, shade, cooling systems and first aid at worksites

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The measures include providing sufficient quantities of cold drinking water for all workers on site.
The measures include providing sufficient quantities of cold drinking water for all workers on site.
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Dubai: Employers in the UAE have been advised to provide essential heat protection measures for outdoor workers during the summer months. 

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said companies must ensure that workers are protected from heat stress by providing the necessary safety and prevention measures at outdoor worksites.

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In a statement shared across its social media platforms, the ministry said employers and establishments are required to meet five basic obligations designed to reduce the risks of high temperatures and direct sun exposure during the summer.

The measures include providing sufficient quantities of cold drinking water for all workers on site, as well as appropriate hydration supplies to help the body replace fluids lost during work in hot conditions.

Companies must also equip worksites with the necessary first aid tools and equipment to allow a rapid response to emergencies linked to heat exhaustion or other health risks.

The ministry said employers are required to provide suitable industrial cooling systems to reduce the intensity of heat in work environments, alongside fully shaded spaces where workers can rest away from direct sunlight.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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