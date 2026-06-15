How can you protect yourself from the extreme summer heat?

Rising Summer Temperatures: Health Risks That Demand Caution and Prevention
As summer sets in and temperatures reach record highs across many parts of the world, health risks associated with direct and prolonged exposure to extreme heat continue to increase, particularly in regions with hot and arid climates.
Health experts emphasize that heat stress, heatstroke, and dehydration are among the most significant health challenges individuals face during this period, making public awareness of preventive measures essential for safeguarding health and well-being.
Multiple Health Impacts
Exposure to high temperatures can disrupt the body’s ability to regulate its internal temperature. Although sweating serves as the body’s natural cooling mechanism, excessive heat can overwhelm this process, negatively affecting bodily functions and leading to a range of health complications that vary in severity.
Dehydration is among the most common health conditions during the summer months, resulting from the loss of large amounts of fluids and salts through perspiration. Its symptoms include intense thirst, dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and reduced concentration. In advanced cases, dehydration may lead to serious complications requiring immediate medical attention.
Individuals may also experience heat exhaustion, characterized by excessive sweating, general weakness, nausea, muscle cramps, and an elevated body temperature. If not addressed promptly, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke, one of the most serious heat-related medical emergencies.
Heatstroke: The Greatest Danger
Heatstroke is considered one of the most severe illnesses caused by exposure to extreme heat. It occurs when the body’s natural cooling mechanisms fail, causing body temperature to rise to dangerous levels. Symptoms include a significant increase in body temperature, red and dry skin, rapid heartbeat, mental confusion, and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness.
Medical professionals warn that heatstroke requires immediate emergency treatment, as it can cause severe damage to the brain, heart, kidneys, and other vital organs if not treated promptly.
Groups Most at Risk
Health studies indicate that certain groups are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, including older adults, children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals suffering from heart disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions.
Risks are especially elevated for workers in construction, roadworks, agriculture, and other occupations that require prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, making adherence to occupational health and safety measures critically important.
Essential Preventive Measures
Experts stress the importance of following several preventive measures to minimize the health effects of extreme heat, including:
Drinking sufficient amounts of water and fluids regularly, even when not feeling thirsty.
Avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak heat hours, particularly between midday and late afternoon.
Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help keep the body cool.
Using hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when outdoors.
Remaining in air-conditioned or well-ventilated environments whenever possible.
Avoiding strenuous physical activities during periods of extreme heat.
Consuming balanced meals rich in fluids, fruits, and vegetables.
Monitoring children and older adults and ensuring they consume adequate amounts of water and fluids.
A Shared Responsibility
In light of global climate change and the increasing frequency of severe heatwaves, awareness of the dangers posed by high temperatures has become a fundamental component of public health and safety. Health authorities and government entities continue to implement awareness campaigns and launch initiatives aimed at protecting workers and vulnerable groups. However, responsibility remains shared between institutions and individuals in mitigating the risks associated with extreme heat.
Adhering to health guidelines and preventive measures remains the most effective way to avoid serious health complications and enjoy the summer season safely, contributing to the well-being of communities and enhancing overall quality of life.
“Heat Safety” Campaign
With the onset of summer, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has reaffirmed the importance of adhering to heat stress prevention measures to protect workers during the summer months and promote safe working environments. This is being achieved through the “Heat Safety” programme, which aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with exposure to high temperatures and the methods for preventing them, thereby reducing heat-related injuries and illnesses.
The Centre highlighted five key indicators of heat stress exposure and emphasized compliance with four essential preventive measures to avoid heat-related illnesses.
ADPHC explained that the “Heat Safety” programme enhances awareness of the importance of implementing appropriate preventive measures and supports employers and supervisors in understanding and applying heat stress management programmes.
This ensures workers are protected from the risks of working in hot environments across Abu Dhabi.
The programme aligns with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Midday Break Regulation, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. between 15 June and 15 September each year.
Nine Million Beneficiaries Over 11 Years
Over the past 11 years, more than nine million people have benefited from awareness campaigns conducted under the “Heat Safety” programme. This was achieved through 22,164 educational and inspection visits, reflecting the programme’s extensive reach and sustained effectiveness.
AD Public Health: 35 Awareness
The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has also developed and produced 35 awareness materials in six languages—Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Tagalog, and Bengali—and distributed more than 884,200 copies, ensuring that essential health information reaches a broad range of target audiences.
In awareness publications directed at managers, supervisors, and workers, the Centre emphasized the crucial role of managers, supervisors, and occupational health and safety professionals in protecting workers exposed to extreme heat. It stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures and initiating heat stress prevention programmes early to ensure proper planning and effective execution.
The Centre noted that key responsibilities include ensuring compliance with legal requirements, conducting heat-risk assessments, implementing control measures to reduce heat exposure, adhering to the Midday Break Regulation, ensuring workers are acclimatized to climatic conditions, planning work schedules to minimize heat exposure, and training workers to recognize and respond to symptoms of heat stress.
Providing Cool or Air-Conditioned Rest Areas
The Centre also stressed the importance of providing cool or air-conditioned rest areas for workers, ensuring access to fluids and meals suitable for hot weather, developing and implementing comprehensive heat stress prevention programmes, and guaranteeing the availability of first-aid services at work sites.
According to the Centre, preventing heat stress requires drinking adequate amounts of water, limiting beverages high in sugar content, slightly increasing salt intake in food and drinks to compensate for salts lost through perspiration, obtaining sufficient sleep and rest, and reporting any symptoms or health concerns to supervisors immediately.
Four Measures to Prevent Heat Stress
The Centre identified four essential measures to prevent heat stress:
Drinking at least one litre of water before starting work each day.
Consuming water regularly throughout the day, with a minimum of two litres every two to three hours.
Carrying a two-litre water container and drinking from it regularly.
Increasing salt intake in meals during the summer to compensate for salts lost through sweating.
The Centre also warned of five key indicators of heat stress that require immediate attention:
Heat rash.
Heat cramps.
Fainting.
Heat exhaustion.
Heatstroke.