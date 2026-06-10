Sheikha Alia to be the guest of honour at Excellence Awards

Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra to deliver keynote address at 6th edition
One of the UAE’s most influential voices in culture and creative leadership, Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at Excellence Awards 2026.
Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the awards return to Dubai’s Museum of the Future on June 12, where outstanding women leaders and organisations committed to advancing women’s empowerment will be honoured. Sheikha Alia’s presence at the event reflects the awards’ mission of celebrating women who are shaping the UAE’s future through innovation, leadership and impact.
“The progress we see across the UAE today is a reflection of a vision that recognised early on that women must be equal partners in shaping the nation,” says Sheikha Alia. “Thanks to the support of our leadership, and guided by the example of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, women have been empowered to contribute, lead and innovate in every aspect of society.”
For more than 19 years, Sheikha Alia has been following the same path of empowerment and contributing to the UAE's culture and creative industries. As the Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, she has championed initiatives that blend cultural preservation with innovation, ensuring that Emirati traditions remain relevant for future generations.
“What inspires me most is seeing young women stepping into leadership roles across every sector with the confidence to pursue their ambitions and make a meaningful contribution to the future of our country,” she explains.
Her outlook and philosophy resonate strongly with Excellence Awards. Over six editions, the awards have grown into a movement recognising women who are transforming industries, driving innovation and inspiring change across the UAE. The inclusion of corporate awards this year reflects the understanding that lasting empowerment depends on not only individuals but also institutions that actively support women’s progress.
“Recognition through platforms such as Excellence Awards represents far more than a celebration of individual achievement,” Sheikha Alia says. “These awards shine a light on the women whose leadership, dedication and accomplishments are helping to drive progress across our society. They create visible examples for future generations, demonstrating what can be achieved when people are empowered to fulfil their potential. By celebrating achievement and contribution, they inspire others to pursue their ambitions and play their part in the continued success of the UAE.”
She believes women will remain central to achieving the UAE’s national ambitions. “Across government, business, science, culture, healthcare and politics, women are helping to shape the ideas, institutions and communities that will define the future,” she explains. “Their contributions are essential to achieving the UAE’s long-term ambitions and strengthening a resilient, globally connected future.”
Winners of Excellence Awards 2026 will be announced at the event by the jury that comprises Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at UAE Ministry of Economy; Sheikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Al Beshri, Senior Manager of Business Excellence at Dubai Chambers; and Madhurima Nigam, Founder of Numen Rising.
Excellence Awards 2026 is supported by Gifting Partner, The White Company; Entertainment Partner, Artist Related Group; and Support Partners, Rouge and Bold Real Estate Development.