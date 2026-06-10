Sheikha Alia to be the guest of honour at Excellence Awards

“Recognition through platforms such as Excellence Awards represents far more than a celebration of individual achievement,” Sheikha Alia says. “These awards shine a light on the women whose leadership, dedication and accomplishments are helping to drive progress across our society. They create visible examples for future generations, demonstrating what can be achieved when people are empowered to fulfil their potential. By celebrating achievement and contribution, they inspire others to pursue their ambitions and play their part in the continued success of the UAE.”