Abu Dhabi Academy explores arts and culture as pillars of national identity and global diplomacy

Arts and culture as tools for shaping UAE's identity and global influence
Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi has held a panel debate on how arts and culture can shape national identity and boost the country’s standing abroad. The event was held with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF).
The debate, “A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement”, was part of the Academy’s “Riwaq Al Fikr” programme.
Three prominent figures from the country’s cultural life took part.
Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the UAE President, Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Isobel Abulhoul, head of the Emirates Literature Foundation.
Soft power
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo called culture a form of soft power, one that crosses borders and keeps dialogue alive, even in difficult times.
“Emirati artists are ambassadors for their nation on the world stage,” she said, adding that culture should not be measured by the number of events or the size of the audience, but by the trust and friendships it creates.
Exhibition stays for a year
After the debate, the Academy opened an exhibition of works from ADMAF’s collection.
It features six artists: Narjes Noureddine, Michael Rice, Layla Juma, Salama Nasib, Patricia Millns and Hazem Harb. The works will stay at the Academy for a full year.
For the Academy, the point is to give students a different view of their future job. Deputy Director-General Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri said that understanding other cultures is a key part of diplomacy.
“Hosting this exhibition offers an opportunity to integrate the arts into the Academy’s learning environment,” he said.