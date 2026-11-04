How UAE plans to boost arts through philanthropy

Cultural leaders call for long-term investment to nurture talent and support the arts
Abu Dhabi: Can private philanthropy play a bigger role in shaping the UAE’s cultural future? Leading figures from the arts and business sectors have called for stronger partnerships, long-term funding and greater public participation to support emerging talent and ensure the country’s creative industries continue to flourish.
The call came during a discussion organised by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Over the past three decades, the foundation has reached 150,000 students through nearly 2,500 educational initiatives across all seven emirates.
Held at the Emirates Foundation as part of ADMAF’s Riwaq Al Fikr talks series, the discussion explored how philanthropy can help artists develop their careers, expand access to cultural activities and provide sustainable support for arts institutions.
Titled The Vision for Arts Philanthropy in the UAE, the session brought together Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, and Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises.
The discussion was moderated by Anne-Laure Malauzat, Managing Partner of Bain UAE and Head of its EMEA Social Impact practice.
Badr Jafar stressed that supporting culture should be viewed as an investment in the country’s future rather than simply a charitable contribution.
“Art is how a society keeps its memory and rehearses its future. A child who plays in an orchestra learns to listen. A young writer who sees her own street on a stage learns that her story matters,” he said.
“When we fund culture, we are investing in the imagination of the country,” he added.
Jafar said generosity was already deeply rooted in UAE society, but greater attention was needed to ensure philanthropic contributions were properly directed, structured and sustained.
He identified three priorities for encouraging greater private investment in the arts: demonstrating the value of cultural initiatives through evidence, creating opportunities for people at different income levels to contribute, and strengthening transparency and governance to build donor confidence.
These opportunities could range from cultural memberships and sponsoring students to funding scholarships, corporate awards and major arts projects.
Jafar also highlighted the importance of encouraging families to support cultural initiatives, particularly during the UAE’s Year of the Family, to establish a tradition of giving that continues across generations.
Another key issue discussed was the need for long-term financial commitments that allow emerging artists and cultural organisations to experiment, develop new ideas and learn from setbacks.
“A thoughtful failure, honestly shared, can teach the whole sector more than a safe success. Philanthropy is the most patient risk capital we have. We should be prepared to let it behave like it,” Jafar said.
He said multi-year funding could provide artists with the stability and creative independence needed to develop meaningful work.
Huda AlKhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, emphasised that cultural philanthropy was essential for sustainable development.
“Creating impact and championing philanthropy in culture and the arts represent a vital strategic investment in people and nations alike,” she said.
She added that supporting the arts went beyond financial donations and required sustainable partnerships involving cultural institutions, businesses and philanthropic organisations.
“Through Riwaq Al Fikr, we continue to open new avenues for dialogue between visionaries and experts, encouraging a shared responsibility for the future of the arts,” she said.
Founded in 1996, ADMAF has played a role in supporting arts education and nurturing creative talent across the UAE.
Since 2004, the foundation has provided 296 professional development opportunities benefiting 2,608 Emirati creatives. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Festival has presented 42 world premieres, showcasing new artistic productions to international audiences.
The discussion formed part of the 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival, which continues until December 19, 2026, under the theme The Wisdom of Culture.