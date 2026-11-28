Eid Al Etihad festivities bring road closures and iconic run through Abu Dhabi
If you plan to drive on Abu Dhabi roads this week, there are some precautions you must take. Before you decide on which route to take, have a look at the map. Abu Dhabi mobility announced a number of road closures via social media on Nov 28, Sat.
Among the closures planned is one in stages on Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Island, on Sunday, between midnight and 11.50pm.
Besides this, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be closed in both directions on Sunday between 9.30am and 12.30pm. It will also not allow vehicular travel on Dec 2, Wed, from 8.30am to 11.30am.
Another road affected by closures will take place on Nov 29, Sun, between 6am and 10.30am in Al Rawdah Area due to the Run for the Nation Race.
Run for the Nation – Hassantak Ya Watan, a sporting event that aims to inspire community and unity, will take place from 7am onwards. Starting at Wahat Al Karama and ending at ERTH Abu Dhabi, participants will be able to choose their route from start to finish. They can pick from three options – three, five and 10 kilometres.
The run will be held in celebration of Eid Al Etihad and everyone of all ages is invited. Here are the routes one can choose from:
The Zayed Charity Run kicked off in 2001. The Run for the Nation will take participants through the capital’s most iconic landmarks. Registration was free. If you are taking part, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and the most comfortable shoes you possibly can as you traverse the roads of the city alongside like-minded people.
The annual event is expected to draw more than 20,000 people. These runs are held by The Zayed Charity across the UAE, Egypt and USA