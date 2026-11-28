If you plan to drive on Abu Dhabi roads this week, there are some precautions you must take. Before you decide on which route to take, have a look at the map. Abu Dhabi mobility announced a number of road closures via social media on Nov 28, Sat.

Run for the Nation – Hassantak Ya Watan, a sporting event that aims to inspire community and unity, will take place from 7am onwards. Starting at Wahat Al Karama and ending at ERTH Abu Dhabi, participants will be able to choose their route from start to finish. They can pick from three options – three, five and 10 kilometres.

The Zayed Charity Run kicked off in 2001. The Run for the Nation will take participants through the capital’s most iconic landmarks. Registration was free. If you are taking part, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and the most comfortable shoes you possibly can as you traverse the roads of the city alongside like-minded people.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.