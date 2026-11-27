Pakistani residents urged to plan visits around embassy holiday closure
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi will remain closed on December 2 and 3 to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
In an advisory to the Pakistani community in the UAE, the embassy said it would suspend operations on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 and 3, in observance of the UAE's National Day celebrations.
The embassy will reopen on Friday, December 4, and resume its regular services.
Pakistani nationals requiring consular services and other documentation are advised to plan their visits accordingly and complete any urgent transactions before the holiday closure.
The announcement follows similar closure notices from other diplomatic missions in the UAE ahead of the 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday.
Earlier, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai announced that both missions would remain closed to the public from December 2 to 4.
Filipinos requiring passport services, document processing, contract verification and other routine consular services were advised to arrange their visits ahead of the