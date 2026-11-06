Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to close on November 9 for Iqbal Day

Pakistani community in UAE advised of embassy closure for Iqbal Day celebrations
The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi will remain closed on Monday, November 9, 2026, to mark Allama Iqbal Day, the embassy has announced.
In a notice shared on social media, the embassy informed members of the Pakistani community living in the United Arab Emirates about the temporary closure.
The embassy said its offices would remain closed for the occasion, advising community members to take note of the holiday when planning visits or seeking consular services.
Born in Sialkot in 1877, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a renowned poet, scholar and philosopher. He is widely regarded as the ideological founder of Pakistan and played a significant role in shaping the country's intellectual and political thought.
Allama Iqbal Day is observed in Pakistan on November 9 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, widely regarded as one of the key figures in the country's intellectual and political history.
The government announced November 9 as a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.
“Monday, Nov 9, shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day,” the notification stated. It referred to a Cabinet Division circular issued in January listing public and optional holidays for 2026.
What Pakistani residents in the UAE should know
Closure date: Monday, November 9, 2026
Embassy: Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
Reason: Allama Iqbal Day
Who is affected: Members of the Pakistani community seeking embassy services
Pakistani residents who need consular assistance are advised to plan their visits around the closure and check the embassy's official channels for any further announcements.