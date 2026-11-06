GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to close on November 9 for Iqbal Day

Pakistani community in UAE advised of embassy closure for Iqbal Day celebrations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces closure for Allama Iqbal Day on Nov 9
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces closure for Allama Iqbal Day on Nov 9
Shutterstock

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi will remain closed on Monday, November 9, 2026, to mark Allama Iqbal Day, the embassy has announced.

In a notice shared on social media, the embassy informed members of the Pakistani community living in the United Arab Emirates about the temporary closure.

The embassy said its offices would remain closed for the occasion, advising community members to take note of the holiday when planning visits or seeking consular services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Public holiday in Pakistan

Born in Sialkot in 1877, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a renowned poet, scholar and philosopher. He is widely regarded as the ideological founder of Pakistan and played a significant role in shaping the country's intellectual and political thought.

Allama Iqbal Day is observed in Pakistan on November 9 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, widely regarded as one of the key figures in the country's intellectual and political history.

The government announced November 9 as a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

“Monday, Nov 9, shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day,” the notification stated. It referred to a Cabinet Division circular issued in January listing public and optional holidays for 2026.

What Pakistani residents in the UAE should know

  • Closure date: Monday, November 9, 2026

  • Embassy: Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

  • Reason: Allama Iqbal Day

  • Who is affected: Members of the Pakistani community seeking embassy services

Pakistani residents who need consular assistance are advised to plan their visits around the closure and check the embassy's official channels for any further announcements.

Related Topics:
PakistanPakistani expats

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New exemptions for foreign nationals under India's updated travel regulations

India eases travel rules for select Pakistanis, others

2h ago3m read
E-passport services for Pakistanis in UAE to launch on October 23

Pakistan e-passport service starts in UAE: What to know

2m read
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. File photo

When will Pakistan’s first astronaut fly into space?

3m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Pakistani expat’s heart stops twice after stomach pain

4m read