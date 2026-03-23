Ambassador calls on Pakistani community to follow UAE guidelines

Diplomats highlight unity, responsibility and strong UAE ties at flag-hoisting ceremonies
Dubai: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE has urged members of the expatriate community to respect local laws and customs, as Pakistan marked its 86th National Day with ceremonies across the Emirates.
Speaking at a flag-hoisting event at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan called on community members to strictly adhere to UAE regulations, particularly in light of the evolving regional situation. He emphasised that responsible conduct reflects positively on the Pakistani diaspora and helps preserve the strong ties between the two countries.
The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag and the playing of Pakistan’s anthem, followed by the reading of messages from the country’s leadership. Celebrations this year were scaled down both in Pakistan and at missions abroad due to austerity measures linked to the current regional environment.
In his address, the ambassador paid tribute to the sacrifices made during the freedom movement, recalling the historic struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan. He stressed the need for unity, tolerance and harmony to navigate present-day challenges and build a stable and prosperous nation.
Highlighting bilateral relations, Ambassador Khan thanked the UAE leadership and people for their continued support and hospitality towards Pakistanis. He also praised the community’s contributions to the UAE’s development, urging them to remain law-abiding and mindful of local sensitivities, including on digital platforms.
Similar sentiments were echoed at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, where Consul General Hussain Muhammad led a National Day ceremony attended by community members.
In his remarks, he recalled the significance of March 23, 1940, when the historic Pakistan Resolution was adopted, paving the way for independence in 1947. Paying tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leaders of the Pakistan Movement, he described the country’s creation as a defining moment achieved through a peaceful democratic struggle.
Muhammed highlighted the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE as a vital bridge between the two nations, noting that the UAE remained a leading source of remittances to Pakistan. He commended the community’s responsible behaviour amid regional tensions, while reiterating the need to comply with local laws and exercise caution on social media.
Officials concluded the events by encouraging Pakistanis in the UAE to continue contributing positively to both countries, while upholding the values of unity, faith and discipline.
Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is observed on March 23 to mark Lahore Resolution, also later given the name of ‘Pakistan Resolution’, passed at a grand public meeting organised by All-Indian Muslim League on March 23, 1940 in Lahore. It is celebrated as a public holiday in Pakistan. Special ceremonies including the parades by the armed forces are held in Pakistan. Flag hoisting ceremonies are held at Pakistani diplomatic missions across the world.
The resolution passed in Lahore proposed the creation of an independent state for the Muslims of the Subcontinent at the public meeting chaired by founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The resolution paved the way for the creation of Pakistan on August 14 1947.