Pakistan-UAE ties ‘unshakeable’, says Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

Pakistan envoy highlights diaspora role, dismisses visa claims, pledges community support
Dubai: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Shafqat Ali Khan, has underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan - UAE relations, describing the partnership as “unshakeable” and a strategic priority for Islamabad, rooted in decades of trust, cooperation, and shared interests.
Speaking to media at a welcome dinner held in his honour, the envoy said the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and UAE, spanning over 50 years, continues to thrive on leadership-level goodwill and deep people-to-people connections.
He paid tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for laying the foundation of strong ties with Pakistan, noting that successive leaders, including Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have further reinforced the partnership.
“Situations may evolve, but the trust, friendship, and connection between our peoples remain constant and enduring,” he said.
Reiterating the importance of the Pakistani diaspora, the ambassador said the welfare of nearly 2.2 million Pakistanis in the UAE remains a core priority for the mission. He added that both the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are actively engaged in addressing community concerns.
“We have open channels for our people and remain fully responsive to their concerns. Our efforts are continuous, and we work closely with UAE authorities wherever needed,” he added.
He also praised the community for its unity and sense of responsibility, particularly during challenging times, noting their willingness to support both fellow expatriates and the diplomatic mission.
Calling the UAE a “second home” for Pakistanis, Ambassador Khan urged the community members to respect local laws and regulations, describing it as the clearest expression of gratitude towards the host nation.
“The UAE has provided immense opportunities for growth and prosperity. Respecting its laws is the clearest expression of our loyalty,” he said.
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Addressing reports circulating on social media regarding visa restrictions and deportations, the ambassador dismissed claims of large-scale rejections as “misleading and unfounded.”
He pointed to official figures showing an increase of around 50,000 Pakistanis in the UAE over the past year.
He urged media outlets to verify information before publication. He added that while individual visa cases may occur, immigration policies remain a sovereign matter.
Highlighting the broader relationship, the envoy described the Pakistani diaspora as a vital bridge between the two countries, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economic development while benefiting from its growth and opportunities.
“The UAE’s progress is remarkable, and Pakistanis have proudly been part of this journey,” he said.
The welcome dinner was hosted by Vista Maritime Travel Tourism, bringing together members of the Pakistani community and officials from the diplomatic mission.
In his address, the ambassador thanked the hosts for the warm reception, calling the gathering an important opportunity to engage directly with the community. He reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to supporting Pakistanis in the UAE and ensuring their welfare remains a top priority.
He also acknowledged the role of overseas Pakistanis as a key national asset, commending their positive contributions to both Pakistan and the UAE, particularly during recent challenging circumstances.
The event was attended by senior officials, including Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, who also assured full support in strengthening community outreach and enhancing consular services under the ambassador’s leadership.