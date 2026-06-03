Saif does what he can with the material, while Rasika Dugal, as his wife, brings brief flashes of spark with her understated one-liners. She remains reliably compelling, but is ultimately underused and pushed to the margins. The actor who actually stands out in this colourless show, is Yudhvir Ahlawat, who plays Harpal. He actually plays his role with conviction: A boy crumbling under pressure, and his raw scenes really twist the knife. If only, the rest of the film had the same promise.