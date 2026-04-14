Sharing his excitement Ahaan said "Davidoff parfume is one of those brands I’ve always associated with memories growing up. Cool Water was probably the first perfume I ever tried, to now be named Davidoff’s first Brand Ambassador for India feels incredibly special, and a little surreal. I’ve always seen Davidoff as a symbol of confidence and staying true to who you are. That mindset really resonates with where I am in life right now, which makes this association even more meaningful, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”