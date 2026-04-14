GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Ahaan Panday named Davidoff’s first Indian ambassador : 'Feels incredibly special'

The Saiyaara actor becomes the first Indian face for Davidoff Parfums global campaign

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ali Abbas Zafar: Ahaan Panday brings old-school honesty to his performances
Ali Abbas Zafar: Ahaan Panday brings old-school honesty to his performances

Dubai: Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday, most popularly known for his Bollywood debut in the YRF romantic drama Saiyaara alongisde Aneet Padda, has been announced as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Davidoff Parfums, marking a new milestone for both the actor and the global fragrance house.

The Swiss luxury brand, known for its clean, fresh and masculine scents, has had a strong presence in India for years, as a favorite among many. But this is the first time it has officially brought on an Indian face to lead its campaign as a brand ambassador.

With Ahaan stepping into the role, Davidoff is clearly looking to strengthen its connection with the Indian market. Especially with the Gen Z and millennial demographic.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sharing his excitement Ahaan said "Davidoff parfume is one of those brands I’ve always associated with memories growing up. Cool Water was probably the first perfume I ever tried, to now be named Davidoff’s first Brand Ambassador for India feels incredibly special, and a little surreal. I’ve always seen Davidoff as a symbol of confidence and staying true to who you are. That mindset really resonates with where I am in life right now, which makes this association even more meaningful, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The move makes sense in the context of how strongly Gen Z-led campaigns have been performing recently, like the Pepsi ad featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which garnered around 1 billion views across digital platforms, showing just how powerful youth-driven campaigns can be in capturing attention at scale.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The collaboration places Ahaan at the centre of Davidoff’s India-focused campaigns and it also comes as part of the brand’s newer fragrance launch called Cool Elixir: The New Oud Treasure. For Ahaan Panday, this adds another major global brand to his growing list of endorsements

In the bigger picture, it points to a wider shift in the luxury beauty and fragrance industry, where global brands are increasingly turning to Indian talent to make their campaigns feel more local and connect better with a fast-growing consumer base.

Related Topics:
bollywoodFashion

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

While Indian-origin models have previously appeared in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, no Indian actor or public figure has ever held a formal brand ambassador title for the label until now.

Triptii Dimri makes history with Victoria’s Secret

2m read
Antigua and Barbuda celebrates sailing heritage

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates sailing heritage

2m read
Pakistani singer, writer and artist Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar wins defamation case, Meesha Shafi to pay up

2m read
Pakistan Ambassador Shafaqat Ali Khan at the flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day on Monday, March 23.

Pakistan envoy urges community to follow UAE guidelines

3m read