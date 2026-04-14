The Saiyaara actor becomes the first Indian face for Davidoff Parfums global campaign
Dubai: Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday, most popularly known for his Bollywood debut in the YRF romantic drama Saiyaara alongisde Aneet Padda, has been announced as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Davidoff Parfums, marking a new milestone for both the actor and the global fragrance house.
The Swiss luxury brand, known for its clean, fresh and masculine scents, has had a strong presence in India for years, as a favorite among many. But this is the first time it has officially brought on an Indian face to lead its campaign as a brand ambassador.
With Ahaan stepping into the role, Davidoff is clearly looking to strengthen its connection with the Indian market. Especially with the Gen Z and millennial demographic.
Sharing his excitement Ahaan said "Davidoff parfume is one of those brands I’ve always associated with memories growing up. Cool Water was probably the first perfume I ever tried, to now be named Davidoff’s first Brand Ambassador for India feels incredibly special, and a little surreal. I’ve always seen Davidoff as a symbol of confidence and staying true to who you are. That mindset really resonates with where I am in life right now, which makes this association even more meaningful, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The move makes sense in the context of how strongly Gen Z-led campaigns have been performing recently, like the Pepsi ad featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which garnered around 1 billion views across digital platforms, showing just how powerful youth-driven campaigns can be in capturing attention at scale.
The collaboration places Ahaan at the centre of Davidoff’s India-focused campaigns and it also comes as part of the brand’s newer fragrance launch called Cool Elixir: The New Oud Treasure. For Ahaan Panday, this adds another major global brand to his growing list of endorsements
In the bigger picture, it points to a wider shift in the luxury beauty and fragrance industry, where global brands are increasingly turning to Indian talent to make their campaigns feel more local and connect better with a fast-growing consumer base.