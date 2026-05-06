Gaslit by glamour? Chanel’s ‘full-circle’ Met Gala narrative faces racism backlash
Dubai: Bhavitha Mandava’s Met Gala 2026 debut should have been a triumphant fashion milestone. Instead, it has exploded into one of the internet’s most uncomfortable luxury fashion debates, with critics accusing Chanel of giving its first Indian ambassador a deeply underwhelming look.
The Hyderabad-born model arrived at fashion’s biggest night wearing a sheer blouse, washed-out denim-effect silk pants (looks a lot like jeans to an untrained eye) and Chanel black and white slingbacks.
At an event built on spectacle, fantasy, and couture excess, the stripped-down styling stood out, but not necessarily in a good way. Online, many weren’t buying the narrative.
According to fashion insiders and self-appointed fashion critics/influencers, the look was intentionally designed as a callback to the outfit Mandava wore when she was first discovered on a New York subway. But Mandava appeared chuffed on the Met Gala carpet as she described her appearance a great honour.
Chanel reportedly wanted the ensemble to represent a “full-circle moment” under creative director Matthieu Blazy’s vision.
But critics quickly questioned whether the storytelling came at Mandava’s expense.
“This feels less like a Met Gala debut and more like an audition outfit,” one user wrote on X, while others bluntly asked why Chanel’s first Indian ambassador was sent to the world’s most photographed carpet looking “deliberately underdressed.”
The backlash escalated fast, with several users accusing the luxury house of tokenism, microaggressions, and even racism.
Comparisons flooded social media showing other Chanel ambassadors dressed in dramatic couture creations while Mandava, representing a historic diversity milestone for the brand, was styled in what many described as “elevated basics.” The same night, Nicole Kidman was dressed in a dramatic red, sparkling gown.
For critics, the issue wasn’t just fashion. It was optics.
Many argued that Mandava may have been “gaslit into believing” this was a groundbreaking creative moment when, in reality, she was denied the kind of high-fashion spectacle routinely afforded to others. Some even questioned whether a white ambassador or established European face of the brand would ever have been styled this minimally for the Met Gala.
“That subway story sounds poetic until you realise everyone else got couture,” another viral comment read.
Others pointed out the uncomfortable irony: South Asian representation in luxury fashion is finally expanding, yet one of the biggest moments for an Indian Chanel ambassador resulted in a look many felt erased glamour, cultural impact, and individuality rather than amplifying it.
Of course, not everyone hated it. A smaller section of the internet defended the understated approach, arguing that fashion does not always need maximalism to make a statement.
Supporters praised the emotional backstory and said the simplicity felt refreshing amid the chaos of overstyled celebrity fashion.
Still, the larger internet reaction suggests people saw something deeper than a styling miss. The controversy has tapped into long-running frustrations about how luxury brands market diversity versus how they actually execute it.
Because for many viewers, this wasn’t just about jeans on a red carpet.
It was about whether global fashion houses truly know how to celebrate non-Western talent — or whether they still expect diverse faces to quietly fit into someone else’s narrative.
And right now, the internet seems convinced Bhavitha Mandava deserved far more than a pair of jeans and a sentimental backstory.