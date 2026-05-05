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Met Gala 2026: Katy Perry goes ultra-mysterious in head-to-toe masked fashion statement

Katy Perry makes a return to fashion's biggest night after missing the last few editions

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ANI
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Katy Perry (Photos/Reuters)
Katy Perry (Photos/Reuters)

New York City: Katy Perry's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala left everyone surprised as the singer arrived in a completely masked look, hiding her identity on the red carpet.

The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, saw Perry making a return to fashion's biggest night after missing the last few editions. However, this time she chose to go incognito, covering her face with a metal and mesh mask that revealed nothing except her long, sleek black hair.

Fans were left guessing as she walked the carpet, and if not for her earlier TikTok teaser, many may not have realised it was Perry under the mask. She later revealed her face on the carpet, adding to the moment.

Perry's outfit included a long strapless gown with a flowing cape. The outfit was made from repurposed Italian duchess satin, adding a unique touch to her look. One of the most talked-about elements was her white glove, which featured an extra sixth finger. The detail was a reference to AI-generated images of Perry that had circulated online during past Met Galas.

The headpiece, designed by Miodrag Guberinic, was created as a statement on identity and perception. According to a release, it was meant to reflect how people see others and how truth can sometimes be hidden.

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion Is Art." Perry stayed true to the theme with her dramatic and artistic look.

In recent years, according to PEOPLE magazine, Perry had to deny rumours of attending the event after AI-generated images made it seem like she was present. In 2024, she had shared that she could not attend due to work, while similar rumours appeared again the following year.

Her appearance this year also comes shortly after her team denied an allegation made by Ruby Rose, calling the claims "categorically false." (ANI)

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