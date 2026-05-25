Pakistan, China ink $7 billion deals as Sharif pushes investment drive

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir also attended the meeting after concluding a visit to Iran, where Pakistan has been engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, Sharif said Pakistan and China needed to “really be together” in efforts to restore stability in the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions and the US-Israel conflict.

The Pakistani premier described the relationship between Islamabad and Beijing as an “iron-clad friendship” rooted in mutual trust and decades of cooperation, as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

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