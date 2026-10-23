Embassy announces e-passport issuance for Pakistanis in UAE
Pakistani nationals in the UAE can now apply for electronic passports (e-passports), with all new applications being processed under the new system from October 23, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has announced.
The facility is available at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.
The embassy has issued the following guidelines for applicants:
New applications: All new passport applications are being processed as e-passports from October 23.
Existing passports: Valid Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) remain valid until their expiry dates. Holders do not need to replace them immediately.
When to renew: Applicants are advised to apply for renewal only when their existing passport has less than six months of validity remaining.
Name requirements: Both the first name and last name are mandatory for e-passport issuance.
Before booking: Applicants should check their passport's validity and ensure their personal details meet the naming requirements.
Fees depend on the passport's validity period, number of pages, processing speed and whether it replaces a previously lost passport.
Five-year validity
Normal processing: Dh145
Urgent processing: Dh235
First lost passport — normal: Dh290
First lost passport — urgent: Dh470
Second lost passport — normal: Dh580
Second lost passport — urgent: Dh940
10-year validity
Normal processing: Dh215
Urgent processing: Dh355
First lost passport — normal: Dh430
First lost passport — urgent: Dh710
Second lost passport — normal: Dh860
Second lost passport — urgent: Dh1,420
Five-year validity
Normal processing: Dh260
Urgent processing: Dh425
First lost passport — normal: Dh520
First lost passport — urgent: Dh850
Second lost passport — normal: Dh1,040
Second lost passport — urgent: Dh1,700
10-year validity
Normal processing: Dh390
Urgent processing: Dh635
First lost passport — normal: Dh780
First lost passport — urgent: Dh1,270
Second lost passport — normal: Dh1,560
Second lost passport — urgent: Dh2,540
Pakistani nationals in the UAE should check their passport's expiry date before arranging a renewal. Those with valid MRPs can continue using them until expiry, while applicants for new passports must follow the e-passport system's requirements.
The announcement was issued on October 23 by the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.