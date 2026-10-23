GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

Pakistani expats in UAE: E-passport issuance begins, new fees and renewal rules explained

Embassy announces e-passport issuance for Pakistanis in UAE

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
E-passport services for Pakistanis in UAE to launch on October 23
E-passport services for Pakistanis in UAE to launch on October 23
Shutterstock

Pakistani nationals in the UAE can now apply for electronic passports (e-passports), with all new applications being processed under the new system from October 23, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has announced.

The facility is available at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What Pakistani expats need to know

The embassy has issued the following guidelines for applicants:

  • New applications: All new passport applications are being processed as e-passports from October 23.

  • Existing passports: Valid Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) remain valid until their expiry dates. Holders do not need to replace them immediately.

  • When to renew: Applicants are advised to apply for renewal only when their existing passport has less than six months of validity remaining.

  • Name requirements: Both the first name and last name are mandatory for e-passport issuance.

  • Before booking: Applicants should check their passport's validity and ensure their personal details meet the naming requirements.

Pakistan e-passport fees in the UAE

Fees depend on the passport's validity period, number of pages, processing speed and whether it replaces a previously lost passport.

36-page passport

Five-year validity

  • Normal processing: Dh145

  • Urgent processing: Dh235

  • First lost passport — normal: Dh290

  • First lost passport — urgent: Dh470

  • Second lost passport — normal: Dh580

  • Second lost passport — urgent: Dh940

10-year validity

  • Normal processing: Dh215

  • Urgent processing: Dh355

  • First lost passport — normal: Dh430

  • First lost passport — urgent: Dh710

  • Second lost passport — normal: Dh860

  • Second lost passport — urgent: Dh1,420

72-page passport

Five-year validity

  • Normal processing: Dh260

  • Urgent processing: Dh425

  • First lost passport — normal: Dh520

  • First lost passport — urgent: Dh850

  • Second lost passport — normal: Dh1,040

  • Second lost passport — urgent: Dh1,700

10-year validity

  • Normal processing: Dh390

  • Urgent processing: Dh635

  • First lost passport — normal: Dh780

  • First lost passport — urgent: Dh1,270

  • Second lost passport — normal: Dh1,560

  • Second lost passport — urgent: Dh2,540

Check passport validity before applying

Pakistani nationals in the UAE should check their passport's expiry date before arranging a renewal. Those with valid MRPs can continue using them until expiry, while applicants for new passports must follow the e-passport system's requirements.

The announcement was issued on October 23 by the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanPakistani expats

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The main office of the Indian Consular Application Centres in Dubai Investment Park remains shut while the back office is open to hand over passports on Thursday

Alhind issues update after UAE’s 4 Indian centres close

3m read
Pakistan will stop issuing Machine Readable Passports from October 15

Pakistan passport change: What happens after Oct 15?

3m read
Revised passport norms tweak child validity, offer concessions for kids, seniors. The rules were published in the Gazette of India on September 17, 2026.

India amends passport rules: What you need to know

4m read
Pakistani passport has slipped to 183rd place ranking, according to the new Passport Report.

Pakistan passport allows visa-free entry to 9 countries

3m read