New applications: All new passport applications are being processed as e-passports from October 23.

Existing passports: Valid Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) remain valid until their expiry dates. Holders do not need to replace them immediately.

When to renew: Applicants are advised to apply for renewal only when their existing passport has less than six months of validity remaining.

Name requirements: Both the first name and last name are mandatory for e-passport issuance.